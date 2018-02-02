Hydro Flask expands its soft cooler line with two portable options

Hydro Flask hasn’t even released its first two entries into the soft cooler market yet, but the company is already making plans to expand its lineup. The Unbound Series of coolers was revealed last summer and is expected to start shipping this spring in both a 22-liter backpack and a 24-liter tote. But those holding out for smaller, more portable models will soon have options to choose from as well.

At last week’s Outdoor Retailer trade show in Denver, Hydro Flask revealed that it is planning on adding two new coolers to its catalog later this fall. In addition to its already-announced models, the company will also ship a 15-liter backpack and an 18-liter soft tote, which share a similar design aesthetic with their larger counterparts.

Made from tough, waterproof fabrics, each of the models in the Unbound Series is made from fabrics that are puncture, tear, and abrasion-resistant. This makes them tough enough to take to the beach, park, or backcountry without fear of damage. The coolers also include a compression-molded base that allows them to stand completely on their own, without the need to prop them up against a tree, rock, or another object.

Insulated with Hydro Flask’s proprietary TempShield, the soft coolers are capable of keeping food and beverages chilled for up to 48 hours, all without adding much in the way of bulk or weight. An Aquaseal zipper keeps them completely waterproof, and each of the products uses materials that are mildew-resistant, anti-microbial, and BPA-free.

The 15- and 22-liter backpacks are equipped with padded shoulder straps made from EVA micro air mesh fabrics. This allows the wearer to comfortably carry a cooler full of canned beverages and ice, while keeping their hands free for other activities. Both models also include a contoured back panel that helps keep the wearer cool while hiking. The packs also have a dry storage pocket, a hidden side-slip pocket, external cinching straps, and two lash-strap mounts.

Similarly, the two totes include stretch-woven shoulder straps, hand-carry straps, and several integrated gear pockets for stowing smartphones, keys, and other items. Slightly larger than the backpacks, the totes give users a convenient way to carry a bit more cargo.

Available in five colors (black, goldenrod, mist, lagoon, and brick), the smaller models of the Unbound Series will retail for $225 when released this fall. The larger editions are expected to sell for $275 when they hit stores on May 1.