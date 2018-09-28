Stay warm and cosy in the backcountry with the Kammock Bobcat quilt

Share

Thanks to their warmth, durability, and versatility, the camping quilt has become a popular item for campers in recent years. More comfortable and less restrictive than a standard sleeping bag, a quilt is the prefect option for warm-weather outings or for those who prefer to sleep in a hammock rather than a tent. With that in mind, Kammock — a company that specializes in hammock camping — had introduced a new quilt that promises to deliver a high level of performance in a lightweight package.

The Kammock Bobcat trail quilt launched on Kickstarter a few days ago and is already a hit with backers. The company set a goal of raising $50,000 to put the Bobcat into production and blasted by that number in less than five hours. Now, just a few days into the campaign, Kammock has pulled in more than $130,000, which should help its promise of delivering the new quilt in December, just in time for the holidays.

So what makes the Bobcat so intriguing? For starters, Kammock says that it is an incredibly versatile blanked. The Bobcat is warm and comfortable enough to not only serve as a cozy travel quilt, but can also be used as an underquilt or top quilt by hammock campers. It can even replace a sleeping bag for warm weather outings, as it is rated for use in temperatures as low as 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

To make the Bobcat ready for whatever we throw at it in the outdoors, Kammock used tough 20D nylon ripstop fabrics. Those materials were then coated with a durable water-repellent finish that allows moisture, including rain and snow, to bead up and roll right off. Inside, the quilt is filled with DownTek, adding an extra level of moisture resistance along with plenty of warmth. The blanket has been designed to be sleeping pad compatible as well, with built-in snaps to hold it securely in place, while hidden elastic cords on each end allow campers to cinch it more closely around them when temperatures drop.

Kammock will ship the quilt with a water-resistant stuff sack and says that it weighs just 19 ounces. That should make it just as easy to carry from the couch to the backyard as it is from the trailhead to the campsite. And since it measures 84 inches by 54 inches, it should offer plenty of coverage too.

The Kammock Bobcat is expected to sell for $199 when it becomes available in December. Early bird supporters can nab one now for as low as $139 however, but as always it is important to understand the risks of backing any crowdfunding campaign. To find out more, visit the Bobcat’s official Kickstarter page.