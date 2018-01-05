LifeStraw Universal turns any water bottle into a powerful water filter

The ability to transform contaminated water into safe drinking water has advantages all around the world: for backpacking trips, in impoverished countries, and in the wake of natural disasters. LifeStraw‘s mission has always been to provide clean drinking water in the most portable form. The only disadvantage was having to purchase and use its proprietary water bottles — but the recent release of LifeStraw Universal changes the game, making it so you can use any water bottle with a LifeStraw filter.

LifeStraw was originally introduced into 2005 as an emergency response tool to filter water contaminated from natural disasters and has since developed into an essential backpacking means. LifeStraw Universal serves as a bottle adapter kit, featuring the standard LifeStraw 2-stage filter. The filter works by utilizing hollow fiber membrane technology which eliminates 99.99 percent of waterborne bacteria, in addition to parasites. This filter functions to purify up to 1,000 liters — approximately 264 gallons of water.

The second stage of the filtration system utilizes an active carbon capsule which reduces chlorine and other organic matter, in turn improving the taste and decreasing bad odors. Targeted organic matter comprises pesticides, herbicides, and VOCs. This second stage of filtration is good up to 100 liters (26 gallons). The filter exceeds NSF42 standards relating to chlorine removal in addition to meeting US EPA drinking water standards — so you can be assured the water you’re drinking is safe, no matter what part of the world you might find yourself in.

LifeStraw Universal comes with two different cap sizes and includes two different mouthpieces. The caps are compatible with most brands of your most popular water bottles — including Camelback, Nalgene, Klean Kanteen, Hydro Flask, Under Armour, and Gatorade. There are both standard and sport mouthpieces available, making for an easy transition for use on an average day at work to a weekend hiking through the backcountry.

In addition, LifeStraw Universal is made from recycled materials, and with every purchase, you’re doing the world a bit of good. Through the company’s Follow the Liters program, for every LifeStraw product sold, the company ensures that a child in a developing country receives clean, safe drinking water — for an entire school year. You can purchase the LifeStraw Universal for $35 on the LifeStraw website.