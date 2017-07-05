Snug as a bug in a … hammock? The MummyPod is a camping cocoon

Why it matters to you The MummyPod is a versatile sleep system designed to keep hammock campers warmer and more comfortable, while reducing bulk and weight.

As hammock camping continues to grow in popularity, the gear that is used for that activity continues to evolve, too. Case in point, a company called Outdoor Vitals recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to help crowdfund a new product that it calls the MummyPod, an all-in-one sleep system designed from the ground up with hammock campers in mind.

The complete MummyPod system consists of three individual parts; a sleeping bag, hammock, and a rain tarp. All of those elements has been designed to work together to create a lightweight yet highly versatile option that can be used virtually anywhere. The entire system weighs just 4.4 pounds and packs down to an incredibly small footprint, taking up less room in a backpack than a traditional sleeping bag, sleeping pad, and tent.

Reportedly, the entire MummyPod system takes less than five minutes to set up, with the bulk of that time going to assembling the hammock and tarp. Those two pieces work in conjunction with one another to keep campers well protected from the elements and suspended above the hard, damp ground. But, for the most part, they are a lot like any other hammock/tarp combo that you might find on the market today.

What truly separates the MummyPod from competitors is the sleeping bag, which has been designed to integrate directly with the hammock itself, rather than just rest on top. In theory, this should provide a more comfortable night’s sleep, preventing the bag from slipping around too much and keeping the person inside much warmer, too. Zippers in the shoulder and footbox sections of the MummyPod bag make it a cinch to lock into place and adjust for comfort, while drawstrings allow the user to tighten the bag down around the hammock to fit their individual needs. The sleeping bag is available in both synthetic insulation and hydrophobic down versions, with temperature ratings varying from 30 degrees to 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

The team at Outdoor Vitals was hoping to raise $15,000 through the Kickstarter campaign to get the MummyPod into production. The sleep system has easily surpassed that goal, and should now begin shipping in September. Prices for the sleeping bag vary from $105 for a synthetic 30-degree model to $300 for the 0-degree down version. The tarp and hammock will individually sell for $80 and $75, respectively. The full MummyPod kit, which includes tarp, hammock, and sleeping bag, starts at $240. Early bird adopters can get substantial discounts on all of these items by pre-ordering now.