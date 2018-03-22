The latest Nike sunglasses boast Nike Course Tint and air pocket technology

Share

Whether it feels like it or not, winter is winding down, which means it’s time to gear up for more time in the great outdoors. If you’re planning on spending plenty of time in the sun this spring and summer, you need eyewear that protects you from the harsher rays of our favorite star. And just in the nick of time, Nike Vision has introduced its 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection featuring new Nike Course Tint and temple-cushioning air pocket technologies. Promising to provide modern style and 21st-century performance, this new line features five ultra-lightweight new styles for golfing and more.

Taking cues from Nike Golf apparel and footwear, these new sunglasses promise to combine a sleek aesthetic with tech-forward performance benefits. First up is the Nike Course Tint, which claims to block sunlight, highlight form, and enhance contours in an outdoor setting. The secret is the tint’s ability to balance light transmission, thereby intensifying colors in order to make reading course greens a bit easier. It also ought to help highlight the whiteness of the ball against more colorful backdrops.

Additionally, certain pairs of glasses within the Nike Vision Golf Collection feature Nike’s air pocket temple-cushioning technology. As the name suggests, these glasses integrate air pockets into the sides of the frames, which means that you can wear the sunglasses for most of the day without feeling as though you’re cutting into the side of your face.

The collection further boasts “durable high-tension hinges, innovative cushioning, and ventilated rubber nose bridges to reduce fogging.” All of the glasses are 100 percent UVA and UVB protective, so you can play all day without fearing the sun (at least, as far as your eyes are concerned.

Included in the 2018 Golf Collection are the Nike Mavericks, which retail between $145 and $195 and are available in five colors. Then, there’s the Nike Outrider, which will set you back between $155 and $210 and promise “stability and unique cushioning ideal for the course.” The Outriders are available in six colors. There is also the Nike Pivot Six and Nike Pivot Eight, each of whichcomese in four colors are minimally designed for optimal fit and comfort. Expect to pay between $155 and $210 for these styles as well. And finally, there’s the Nike Premier, which sells for between $125 and $165 and features a slimmed-down temple with tips that grip for stability. There are six colors of the Premier available.