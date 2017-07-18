Hitting up festivals this summer? Bring the Ohnana tent with you to stay cool

Why it matters to you Staying cool when you're camping in the middle of the summer can be a challenge, but not with the Ohnana tent.

You may not be able to get air conditioning in your tent, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a cool night’s sleep (even in the middle of summer). Meet the Ohnana tent, the outdoor habitation that promises a seriously cool experience, in every sense of the word.

It is all thanks to two reflective coatings that are placed atop two separate layers of 170T polyester. That, the team says, allows the tent to reflect infrared light, which in turn, keeps the inside of the tent and its inhabitants cool. And not only does it block the heat, but it also blocks the harsh rays of the morning sun, so you will not be rudely awakened by light in your eyes.

Initially designed for the music festival goers who emerge in droves in the summer, the Ohnana tent wants to help you make the most out of your party (which includes sleeping off the fun from the night before). “We made this tent for people who want to make the most of their festival experience,” the Amsterdam-based Ohnana Tents team said. “With Amsterdam being the EDM capital of the world, we’re no strangers to tenting out for experiencing the best DJ performances we can witness today. Instead of waking up at the crack of dawn from uncomfortable sweating, festival goers can guarantee perfect sleep for a fun day ahead.”

According to the tent’s Kickstarter campaign, your microenvironment will actually stay 55 degrees Fahrenheit cooler than conventional tents. Moreover, the tent’s exterior is fully waterproof, so even if it rains, it won’t rain on your parade. The tent also comes with windows so that you can allow the breeze in when appropriate. And if there is no breeze to be had, rest assured that you can use the Ohnana tent’s built-in fans, which dually function as a source of light.

The Ohnana tent is also quite portable, as it folds down and comes with two straps that let you carry it like a backpack when you are ready to head home. You can grab an Ohnana tent for yourself by backing the project on Kickstarter for around $105, with an estimated shipping date later in July.