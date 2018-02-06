These battery-powered heated gloves will keep your hands warm for 6 hours

It has been a long, cold winter for parts of the U.S., and according to that weather-prognosticating rodent, we’re not done yet. Thankfully, new technologies are helping to us to stay warmer in these frigid conditions, including a growing line of heated outdoor apparel. Now, one of the brands that helped pioneer the concept of a heated jacket is expanding its line up by introducing heated gloves and mittens too.

Ravean, which debuted its first piece of heating clothing in 2015, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign to introduce its new battery operated gloves as well. These gloves are made from durable leather and feature YKK waterproof zippers, adjustable cuffs, and an elastic leash that prevents them from getting lost. But, of course, it is their ability to provide heat that really allows them to stand out.

Powered by a 7.4-volt rechargeable battery, Ravean’s gloves and mittens feature three different warmth settings — low, medium, and high. The company says on its lowest settings, the gloves can provide heat for up to 6.5 hours, which is a solid level of performance but still lags behind some other models we have seen. On medium heat, battery life slips down to 3.5 hours and on high it clocks in at 2.5 hours.

To activate the gloves, the user simply presses an oversized button located on each cuff. An indicator light illuminates to indicate that the heating elements have been activated. Pushing the button multiple times cycles through the different temperature settings.

To add extra protection from the elements, the gloves also include 150 grams of Thinsulate synthetic insulation which can provide warmth even when the batteries are depleted. The goatskin leather is also treated with a Hydro-Tex shell, which makes the glove both wind and waterproof.

When the Kickstarter campaign was launched, Ravean hoped to raise $10,000 to get these new gloves and mittens into production. Just a few days into the crowdfunding efforts, the company has already blown past that number, pulling in nearly $60,000 as of this writing. That means this product should go into production later in 2018, with an estimated delivery time of December. As always, readers are encouraged to research any potential crowdfunding projects thoroughly before investing.