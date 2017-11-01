Sensoria wants you to run better and smarter with its new running shoe

Why it matters to you For real fitness tracking, you have to go right to the source -- your feet. That's exactly what Sensoria is doing.

Putting on a wearable is now as easy as putting on your shoes. Sensoria, the company behind wearables that you actually wear (think socks and other articles of clothing) has unveiled what is heralded to be the world’s first textile sensor-infused running shoe. And if that mouthful of a title piques your curiosity, you can pre-order a pair now for more than 50 percent off retail price.

The new smart running shoe may not have been made with microwaved pellets like a customizable Asics shoe, or 3D-printed like an Adidas shoe, but it is certainly special in its own way. With embedded textile pressure sensors located in the plantar area of the foot, tracking your movement has never been easier than with this particular piece of footwear. Plus, the Sensoria Smart Running Shoes have a microelectronic component called Sensoria Core, which promises to detect key metrics for biometric feedback, all in real time.

Designed with distance runners in mind, these shoes are said to equip athletes with detailed visual and auditory feedback about their stride, along with an artificially intelligent coach named Mara. This A.I. trainer will talk to runners, noting crucial metrics including cadence, foot landing, and impact forces, all in hopes of teaching folks how to become better and more efficient at their sport, and reducing the risk of injury. Mara’s information comes from the Sensoria Core, which weighs in at less than seven grams and is no more than the size of a quarter but provides crucial data to users. The hardware within this little device includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer, and when combined with the pressure sensors built into the smart shoes, are able to relay precise information to both Mara and a companion smartphone app.

“While products like Fitbit count your steps, the most important metrics in a run are your pace, cadence, foot landing and the impact that you generate each time you hit the ground. You want to protect your engine: Your legs, knees and feet,” Sensoria CEO and co-founder Davide Vigano said in a statement. “With the new Sensoria Smart Running Shoes, you’ll get valuable and accurate biometrics to help you improve with each consecutive run as well as run longer and healthier.”

You can pre-order a pair of Sensoria Smart Running Shoes for $99 and shoes are available in black, red, or blue. Delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2018.