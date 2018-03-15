The Smart Putter wants to help improve your putting game

Try as you might, playing endless rounds of mini golf probably will not help you much with your putting technique. Happily, there’s a slightly more sophisticated option that you might consider if you’re looking to up your game. Meet the new Smart Putter from SmartGolf, heralded as the first sensor-equipped golf putter that allows budding golfers to practice their most precise moves just about anywhere.

Claiming to be the “only golf club on the market to precisely indicate the level and aim of the putter,” the Smart Putter allows users to analyze their stroke, with specifics about speed, tempo, and rhythm. This analysis comes with a 3D avatar that expresses your muscle movements to provide additional details on how to achieve an improved swing.

This 3D avatar promises to be the real differentiator between the Smart Putter and existing competitors. As SmartGolf explains, the avatar allows you to track real-time motion rather than just seeing a fixed animation that follows your swing. That means that as you play with the putter, you should be able to enjoy guidance from the accompanying SmartGolf app, and also develop muscle memory that can improve your golf game as a whole.

The Smart Putter comes with LED level indicators and a laser aimer for better balance and a squared putt. And thanks to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the club lets you monitor and compare your putts with previous strokes, and simulate how your putt might play out on various types of greens. In total, the club boasts nine-axis sensors, including an accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass, to offer users a precise and accurate analysis. But if you tire of all these smart features, never fear — the Smart Putter can be used without its digital components, too — as just a regular gold club.

You can grab one of these virtual golf coaches through the SmartGolf website, and later in 2018, the club should also be made available at Smart Putters partner retail locations. The club will ship in both the U.S. and internationally, and will set you back $300. That’s certainly quite a bit less than you would pay for golf lessons.