You can’t ski or snowboard, but if you can ride a bike, you can ride a Sno-Go

Can’t ski or snowboard? Don’t spend your winters hibernating from the cold — get outside and seek some adventure. The Sno-Go is a ski bike that blends the characteristics of skiing with the motion of traditional bicycling, making for a mountain slope activity that anyone can learn. The company claims, “if you know how to ride a bike, you know how to ride a Sno-Go.”

The Sno-Go team studied the physics of bike riding motion and paired it with three skis designed to perform in varying snow conditions including groomers, tree runs, and fresh powder. The bike implements a three-ski design: One in the front and two in the back for a balanced, adaptable ride. Your feet are bound to the hind skis while your weight is centered more over the single ski in the front connected by handlebars. You use the handlebars to carve, stop, and turn — similar to how you would guide a bicycle.

The best thing about Sno-Go? It’s easy enough for anyone to learn in just an hour or so — despite their age, experience, or skill level. With no barrier to entry, the Sno-Go makes the mountain more accessible than ever before, even if you don’t know how to ski or snowboard.

The Sno-Go’s features serve for 13 integrated pivot points that mimic the motion of skiing and provide for perfect form. The highlight of the product’s engineering is SLAT — synchronized lateral articulated technology, which makes the skis turn, stop, and carve in a skiing fashion according to the shifting movement of the handlebars. The skis are maintained in a parallel position as you lean from side to side. The rear control arms are mounted at a caster angle which allows the skis to shift from front to rear during a turn, allowing for complete control.

Your feet are connected to bindings on the hind skis that, while providing control and stability, do not lock your feet in, providing for just enough freedom of movement. The suspension is crafted with RockShox technologies including the Solo Air spring and TurnKey damper with lockout. The body is crafted with aircraft-grade aluminum and the joints are made from stainless steel to prevent rusting.

Sno-Go is also easy to transport and store. The quick-release system allows for disassembly so that the snow bike can be broken down into small enough parts to allow for easy car trunk transportation or closet storage. The Sno-Go team left no detail forgotten — the bike is designed for easy loading and unloading onto chair lifts, with an attachment measured at the industry standard chairlift height of 22 inches.

You can pre-order a Sno-Go for $1350 on the company’s Indiegogo campaign page.