SnowSearch wants to be your one-stop shop for booking ski trips

Planning the perfect skiing or snowboarding trip can get very complicated. Not only do you need to organize transportation to and from the destination, but you also have to book accommodations at a resort, purchase lift tickets, and figure out how to get all of your gear safely to the hill. That can lead to a lot of moving parts to keep organized, making the entire process a bigger hassle than it needs to be. But a new website promises to make it easier than ever to plan your winter escapes this year, serving as a one-stop-shop for making the ultimate ski vacation a reality.

SnowSearch was co-founded by Bryan Dunn and Luke Zirngibl to address the growing challenges that skiers and snowboarders face when planning a winter trip. Gone are the days of the loyal traveler who only visits the same ski resort year in and year out. They’ve been replaced with a younger, more mobile customer who is constantly looking for new experiences and is willing to travel to find them. But until now, this new breed of traveler had to do all of their planning and organizing on a variety of different websites. SnowSearch looks to change that.

Dunn and Zirngibl have assembled the largest selection of hotels, vacation rentals, and shared accommodation options aimed specifically at skiers. They have partnered with the likes of Expedia, HomeAway, VRBO, and VacationRentals, making it as easy as possible to find a place to stay, either at a resort itself or within striking distance of the hill. These accommodations are broken down by region across the U.S., Canada, and Japan, making it relatively easy to find a place to stay, no matter where you’re going.

Additionally, SnowSearch has also partnered with Get Ski Tickets, Ski Butlers, and Ship Skis to simply the process of purchasing lift tickets and getting the proper gear shipped to and from a specific location. In fact, the website makes it easy to get passes and equipment for more than 400 different resort.

All of that helps make SnowSearch a handy tool for skiers and snowboarders, but what truly separates it from similar sites goes beyond just booking accommodations, lift tickets, and renting gear. The website has also partnered with knowledgeable local experts from each of the regions it represents, providing customers with firsthand knowledge of what to expect when they reach their destination. Those contributors include local skiers, foodies, and pro athletes who provide helpful information on where to shop, where to eat, and where to go after spending a long day on the slopes. SnowSearch even provides weather reports with updated power accumulations.

If you’re planning a ski trip this winter, chances are SnowSearch can help with the process. You can visit SnowSearch.co to get started.