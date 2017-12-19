Tentnest gives you the perks of both a hammock and a tent while camping

As the popularity of hammock camping has increased in recent years, so too has the debate between traditionalists who still use a tent and their brethren who have embraced getting a good night’s sleep while hanging between two trees. Those who favor using a tent prefer the privacy and protection from the elements that their shelters provide, while advocates for using hammocks are quick to point out the increased comfort that comes from sleeping off the ground. But what if you could have the best of both world? What if there was an option that provided both shelter from the weather and increased comfort? That is exactly what the Tentnest promises.

Tentnest is a new hybrid camping shelter that functions like a hammock but offers the protection and privacy of a tent. At first glance, it even looks a lot like a traditional two-person tent that has been attached to a large hammock base. Setup is reportedly fast and easy, and once the shelter has been anchored to three trees or poles, it offers plenty of stability, supporting up to 728 pounds of weight.

Inside, the Tentnest has enough room for two adults to sleep comfortably. The interior is so roomy in fact that there is even enough space for both campers to store their backpacks, keeping important gear and equipment off the ground and protected from rain, snow, and wind.

Other design features include two entrances, making it easy for campers to get in and out without disturbing one another. The Tentnest also comes with a rainfly for use in stormy conditions, although on clear nights it can be left off, providing an opportunity to go stargazing without leaving the comfort of your sleeping bag.

While the Tentnest is definitely an interesting new option for backcountry camping, there are a few things to be aware of. For instance, setup time is reportedly about 15 minutes, which is slower than pitching most two-person tents. The shelter also weighs almost 10 pounds, making it heavier than most tents, too. The requirement of three trees could be an issue in some locations as well, depending on where you want to camp.

Tentnest launched on Kickstarter a while back and has already achieved its crowdfunding goals. It is now scheduled to go into production in early 2018 with an estimated delivery to customers of May. It is expected to sell for about $420.

You can find out more on the official Tentnest website.