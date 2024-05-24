 Skip to main content
TORRAS COOLiFY Cyber offers ultimate personal cooling to beat the summer heat

Imagine this: The summer heat is baking down on you from above. You’re close to overheating, and you desperately need to cool down. The problem is you don’t have quick access to a vehicle, nor can you retreat indoors to cool down quickly with central AC. Drinking some water and staying hydrated might help, to a point, but otherwise, you’re stuck in that heat, dare we say, suffering. That’s the perfect time to throw on TORRAS’ COOLiFY Cyber, a cutting-edge wearable air conditioner. Wait, what? That’s right, it slips right over your neck to keep you cool and comfortable. Thanks to the 6,000mAh rechargeable battery built-in, it can provide up to 13 hours of cooling on a single charge. But that’s not all it does. A fan mode provides extra airflow, ideal for hot, musty, or humid weather. On colder days, it even provides a little heat. So, it’s incredibly versatile and one of the most innovative personal comfort solutions on the market. Let’s talk a little more about why you might use it.

Cutting-edge personal comfort when you need it most

The default scenario is when you’re outside in the heat, like standing around at your kid’s sporting event, visiting a local park, on a walk or run, or just about any time you’re outside. The COOLiFY Cyber can provide the right temperature for what you need, delivering an ice-cold feeling. It’s an excellent companion for those who have trouble with temperature regulation and often find themselves facing uncomfortable conditions, even where others seem fine. For example, if you’re hot at home or while visiting friends or family when no one else seems to be, you can turn to the COOLiFY CYBER to get your body comfortable again.

Other times to use it include during exercise, to help regulate your body temperature, in hot or humid climates while on vacation or visiting, during air travel as a better substitute for the plane’s built-in air systems, or even just hanging out at home.

Thanks to the Coology tech and high semiconductor efficiency, it’s not just a neck fan but a true personal air conditioner. The algorithm-driven KU 3.0 chipset and “Coology” tech work together to provide ambient cooling in seconds, exactly when and wherever you need it. You also have full control over the airflow, with easily adjustable modes to choose between cooling, heating, and a personal fan.

The COOLiFY Cyber employs a powerful motor that helps keep the wearer cool and keeps the fan spinning when in fan mode. It features three-speed settings and seven air outlets intelligently placed to provide “3D and 360-degree cooling relief,” which delivers “366 cooling particles” around various points of your neck. Because of its placement, it keeps you calm, cool, and collected even on the hottest days. Plus, it’s compact, lightweight, and ergonomically designed to remain comfortable while wearing, allowing you to move your head without restrictions.

Any time you need it, you can grab it and go, mainly thanks to the large rechargeable battery, which offers up to 13 hours of use on a single charge. It takes three hours to charge to full during downtime.

TORRAS is making a big social impact

TORRAS also joined forces with autistic families for World Autism Awareness Day to share and focus on COOLiFY’s unique ability to help with temperature regulation for those who face challenges doing so. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) does make temperature perception and regulation difficult. But TORRAS’ mission to “stay cool with Cyber” and “share warmth with COOLiFY” integrates social responsibility as a core tenet, aiming to provide a more seamless and comfortable lifestyle for those affected.

As part of the movement, TORRAS teamed up with Best Buddies to give 10 autistic families the opportunity to attend a Mavericks vs. Rockets basketball game.

Experience revolutionary personal cooling for yourself

By combining elements of cutting-edge technology, comfort, and portability, TORRAS has developed a revolutionary personal cooling experience in the COOLiFY Cyber. Whether you need to stay cool or warm, this convenient wearable makes it possible. You can even use a mobile app to adjust device settings and control the cooling!

When all is said and done, it’s the ultimate temperature and comfort-related solution. Tired of being too hot when others aren’t? Need something to keep you cool while you run or workout? Want to stay warm indoors when you feel like you’re freezing? All of those things are solvable with the COOLiFY Cyber.

For a limited time, Digital Trends readers can use code 513trends10 at checkout to get 10% off the COOLiFY Cyber. Stay cool all summer long, for less.

