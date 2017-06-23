Vecto collapsible water container is designed for backpackers

Why it matters to you Drinking water shouldn't be a hassle, and Vecto makes hydration easier during any outdoor adventure.

Portland-based Cnoc Outdoors is known for its light, comfortable, and uniquely functional backpacking equipment. This time, the firm is turning toward Kickstarter to help fund its latest innovation, the Vecto dual-opening collapsible water container.

Most collapsible water containers feature a single narrow opening that is used for both filling and dispensing. Filling it can be a struggle, especially in the outdoors. Backpackers typically need to find the right flow of water in order to get it inside the container. The Vecto water container makes this much easier with its patent-pending dual-opening system.

For filling, this soft, collapsible water container features a 15-inch wide opening on one end. This allows users to quickly scoop up water from any nearby water source. Once full, water can be dispensed from the other side using a narrow mouthpiece. This dual-opening design also means that users aren’t bound by any one method when it comes to treating water. The standard soda bottle screw neck allows the use of popular screw-on filters such as Sawyer filters. Alternatively, the wide opening also means people can use a UV purifier or chemical treatment.

“I wanted [to make] something that is easy to use, light, simple, and will work with as many options as you can,” said Gilad, the Vecto inventor and founder of Cnoc Outdoors. “The Vecto is made from BPA-free Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) that is safe to use with clean or dirty water. It is really versatile and can be used for gravity feed filtering; it is easy to clean and packs small.”

Completely empty, Vecto weighs in at just 2.8 ounces and folds up to only 6.7 inches in length and 2 inches in width. That’s lighter than a double Snickers bar. Such a small package can still hold up to 2 liters of liquid.

In order to survive the outdoors, Vecto is made entirely out of TPU. This soft and durable substance has a breaking point of 220 pounds. The average user could toss drop, crush, or stand on it without causing a leak. Vecto is easily washed with dish soap and a scrubber, ensuring that it is ready for many trips to come.

The Vecto collapsible water container is available for pre-order on Kickstarter with prices starting at $11. Deliveries go out this November.