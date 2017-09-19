Virchybike Lite wants to make indoor cycling as fun as the outdoor version

Why it matters to you If spin classes are getting a little too expensive, you may consider investing in a Virchybike Lite instead.

Can’t make it outside? That doesn’t mean you can’t make your workout. Even if you prefer the great outdoors to the comfort of your home when it comes to your cardiovascular health, the Virchybike Lite might be the best compromise on the market. The artificially intelligent indoor bike features integrated virtual reality programs and a personalized workout management system that claims to be dynamic enough to actually encourage you to sweat every day.

Sure, Virchybike looks like your standard, indoor bike. But don’t be fooled. There is a lot more customization offered by this stationary setup than most. For example, whereas most bikes allow you to only adjust the seat’s height, with Virchybike, you can also move the seat forward and backward. Similarly, the handlebars can be adjusted horizontally and vertically. If you’re worried that you will make changes that are ergonomically unsound, don’t worry — the companion app will help you fit the bike to your needs.

But perhaps the most compelling component of Virchybike lies in its content. “Our biggest vision is to offer users easy and effective personalized workout management,” the team notes on its Kickstarter page. “Our services were designed to provide everyone with their own workout based on their goals and fitness levels.” Your workout can either be a ride through a course (there are more than 70 real-life courses and your bike will reflect the topography of said route), or a more straightforward session akin to a cycling class. For truly next level spinning, you can have a VR experience. Using an app called Rora, you can make believe that you’re riding through just about any environment in the world, all from the convenience of your living room.

So how much will all this cost? Not as much as you might expect, truth be told. Considering how expensive cycling classes are, you might actually be better off pre-ordering a Virchybike from Kickstarter while it’s still promoting its early-bird price of $399. Virchybike is hoping to deliver these units by February, so if you’re looking for an effective and exciting workout routine, this may just be the solution for you.