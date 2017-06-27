Vollebak may have made the most durable hoodie of all time

Why it matters to you To make its 100 Year Hoodie as durable as possible, Vollebak integrated Kevlar into the fabric, giving it an unprecedented level of toughness and resistance to wear.

If you’re the kind of person who tends to hold on to your favorite pieces of clothing long after they’ve become worn out, we have some very good news for you. Outdoor apparel brand Vollebak has made an incredible new hoodie that is not only very comfortable to wear, but is nearly indestructible, too. To prove it, the company put the garment through a series of tests, including dragging it behind a truck, hitting it with sparks from an angle grinder, and using a blowtorch to dry it out. In each case, the comfy looking pullover came out completely unscathed thanks to the unique composition of its fabrics.

So exactly how did the 100 Year Hoodie: Granite Edition manage to survive this battery of brutal tests? Vollebak made the sweatshirt almost completely out of Kevlar, the super-tough synthetic fiber that is used in such things as body armor and racing sails. The material is incredibly durable and lightweight, yet it is blessed with a strength that is five times that of steel. But in order to ensure that the hoodie remained comfortable to wear, designers had the Kevlar spun into a knit material that is very soft to the touch. The result is a hoodie that looks like just about any other, but is built to last a lifetime.

Using Kevlar in its construction has made the hoodie extremely resistant to cuts, tears, and abrasions. It also gives it the ability to survive at temperatures ranging as low as -328 degrees Fahrenheit and as high as 572 degrees Fahrenheit, which Vollebak says are the same temperatures that you’d find at the poles of Mars and on the surface of Mercury. In fact, the company even says that the sweatshirt can survive 2,000 washes, 4,000 wears, and 100 accidents before it would ever need to be replaced.

But the 100 Year Hoodie isn’t just tough, it also has a unique, evolving look as well. The garment has been washed and dyed dark gray at the factory, but Vollebak says that as it is exposed to sunlight, the fabrics will begin to get lighter in color and take on a natural aged look that can shift on an almost daily basis. This makes each version of the hoodie unique, ensuring that once they are worn, no two will ever look exactly alike.

As you can probably imagine, an almost indestructible hoodie must come with a hefty price tag. This model sells for $295, which is about ten times what most people pay for a sweatshirt. Still, the 100 Year Hoodie is built to last practically forever and will serve you well if you ever go to Mars.