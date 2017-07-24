Could this be the most portable grill ever? Meet the WG Everyday Carry Grill

Why it matters to you Grilling is often something of a production, but the WG Everyday Carry Grill wants to make it as straightforward as humanly possible.

It’s a cooking technique that our ancestors used, so really, there is no reason for grilling to be so … complicated. After all, the first humans did not have hulking pieces of metal to cook their meat, so why should we? Here to answer that question is outdoors company Wolf and Grizzly. It created the WG Everyday Carry Grill, and it promises to be as portable as a lunchbox.

The compact stainless-steel grill is about as bare-bones as things get, but really, that is OK. All you need is a fire pit (or some other open flame heat source), and with this miniature grill, you will be good to go. Promising to be easy enough to set up in just seconds yet sophisticated enough to show off at your next dinner party, the WG Grill hopes to be a truly functional piece of cookware.

Comprised of just two parts, the WG Grill features a frame and a cooking surface. A swiveling stability rod sits under the grill’s surface and locks it into position for added weight support, so even though the grill looks dainty, it can handle quite a load. The grill is also adjustable so that it can accommodate a number of different heat sources. The highest position stands at 8.5 inches, which the WG team says is perfect for cooking over a small wood fire. A 6.5-inch configuration will allow for a charcoal BBQ on your driveway or in your backyard, and a flat mode allows you to expand the grill frame fully and either rest it directly on top of some flames or use whatever is around you for stability (though that sounds a little … unsafe).

Each and every component of the WG Everyday Carry Grill is made of stainless steel, which means that it won’t melt under high temperatures. It also means that it will resist corrosion, so even if you take this grill out on all your adventures, it ought to stay as good as new. Best of all, the portable grill weighs in at just over two pounds, which makes it supremely easy to transport and use truly anywhere.

You can pre-order a WG Everyday Carry Grill for $67 from Kickstarter, with an estimated delivery date in September.