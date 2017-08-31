Wolverine Pack lives up to its name with durable, self-healing fabric

Why it matters to you A bag is only as good as the fabric it's made of. Like magic, the Wolverine Pack's healing ability makes it perfect for active lifestyles.

For anyone living an active lifestyle, there always comes a time to retire a favorite bag. Holes can be patched up, but eventually, the patches just can’t keep up. Just like the X-Men hero this bag is named after, the Wolverine Pack uses a regenerative fabric to get rid of holes before they become a problem.

Created by Slughaus, known for creating the world’s smallest LED flashlight, the Wolverine Pack uses an ultra-durable FuseFabric shell. This proprietary technology improves on traditional Nylon Ripstop and uses two types of threading with a polyurethane coating. Thick, extra-durable threads are blended in with light, low-density fibers. If a small cut or puncture appears, owners just need to rub the hole away with their bare hands. The heat and friction allow the fabric to heal itself. Other added benefits to the fabric are that it is water resistant and ultra lightweight.

Aside from the fabric, the Wolverine Pack features an easy-to-carry handle with a quick release clip. A removable shoulder strap allows for convenient, hands-free carry. When empty, the bag’s roll top allows it to pack down to the size of an average smartphone at less than half the weight. As space is needed, the roll top also allows for flexible storage up to 20 liters. Owners won’t have to deal with a floppy or overstuffed bag again. And even with a full bag, the double layered bottom provides plenty of strength.

By focusing on eliminating weight and increasing durability, Slughaus has created the perfect bag for hiking, surfing, climbing, and any other outdoor activity. Its simple design allows it to go with people anywhere as a daily use bag.

While the Wolverine Pack has surpassed its goal five times over, it is still available on Kickstarter for the early bird price of $59. The bag comes in Burnt Orange or Slate Gray and has an estimated delivery of May 2018.

For those who are really on a budget, one backpacker turned Ikea’s reusable shopping bags into a lightweight, durable backpack. Making one will only take $30 and a little bit of skill with a sewing machine.