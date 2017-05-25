The Wrangler Camping System brings your kitchen to the great outdoors

Why it matters to you Need to cook a full meal while roughing it? The Wrangler Camping System packs everything you need.

Trail Kitchens introduced the innovative Wrangler Camping System, a full kitchen you can fit in the back of your Jeep Wrangler or SUV and take with you anywhere you can go with a car.

The company prides itself on producing high-quality, vehicle-based expedition camping gear, with the Wrangler Camping System serving as its first full-size on-the-go kitchen. This product boasts a plethora of bells and whistles, sliding easily out of the back of any four-door Jeep or SUV.

The Wrangler Camping System is comprised of a six-gallon water system with 12-volt pump, the Compact Camp Kitchen set, spacious flip-down work surfaces, LED lighting, and an optional hot water heater with a shower. The kit is constructed of durable aluminum and stainless steel. The entire system folds down into a small suitcase-sized package that fits conveniently into the back of your vehicle, measuring 34 inches by 17 inches by 28 inches.

The Compact Camp Kitchen is equipped with a full set of cooking utensils and cutlery for four people. A 12-volt adapter can be hooked up to your car’s cigarette lighter, the primary battery, or a secondary power system.

While the water system is capable of holding six gallons on its own, it can also be attached to outside water sources. The pump can be run dry without damage, self-primes up to six feet of head, and offers a pressure of 45 PSI, making for an optimal connection to the heated shower.

The system also offers a Tembo Tusk fridge slide option, which mounts on top and fits most 37-quart portable fridges.

The Wrangler Camping System brags easy installation that requires five minutes and no power tools. This product is designed to provide gourmet meals while camping, wherever your vehicle will take you. It is especially recommended for groups.

The entire system retails for $2,500 on the company’s website.