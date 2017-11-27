This Norweigian Airbnb is the fairy-tale retreat of your childhood dreams

Airbnb recently added its 4 millionth listing worldwide — for perspective sake, that ungodly number is more than the combined listings of the top five hotel chains. Needless to say, with this much real estate there are plenty of options to choose from, to say the least. We’ve covered a number of dreamy Airbnbs over the years and this latest listing in the Land of the Midnight Sun should be on your wanderlust bucket list. If you’ve ever wanted to stay in a 17th-century Norwegian guesthouse, you’re in luck.

Nestled in the quaint town of Gudbrandsdalen, Norway, the Nordigard Blessom is situated on a sprawling, functional 17th-century sheep farm that has been maintained continuously by the Blessom family for several hundreds of years. A series of 16th- and 17th-century wooden loghouses pepper the property as well as a livestock barn.

The lodgings once served as a guesthouse years ago, housing “numerous artists from time to time” according to the owners. Multiple generations of Blessoms currently live on the farm including and not limited to Ingrid, Sigurd, and Sidsel. Per the listing, Sidsel is “filled to the brim with local knowledge she’s the perfect hostess and will tell you what’s worth doing and seeing in the area.”

For those looking to get out of town for a day trip, the Airbnb is a short drive to nearby cities such as Galdhøpiggen, Besseggen, and Geiranger, but there is no shortage of sights and sounds to experience in the area. The homestead is surrounded by the Jotunheimen, Rondane, and Dovrefjell-Sunndalsfjella national parks. Guests can also go rafting in the nearby Sjoa river and behold the sight of the majestic musk oxen in Dovrefjell-Sunndalsfjella or just as easily not.

On location, traditional homemade meals are prepared daily for guests and a litany of shops and restaurants also offer authentic Norwegian culinary treats. (Pro tip: Don’t knock the reindeer roast, Reinsdyrsteik, until you’ve tried it.)

This Airbnb may be hundreds of years old but don’t worry, this is no Luddite’s retreat — there are plenty of modern amenities and, yes, there is Wi-Fi. The Nordigard Blessom is open year-round and a single night stay for up to three guests will only set you back $149.