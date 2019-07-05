Digital Trends
Smart Home

The best tiny houses of 2019

The tiny house movement has gone global and these are the best in the world.

Jenny McGrath
By

Whether you’re living in a treehouseshipping container home, or houseboat, your lifestyle is going to undergo some adjustments. In the case of tiny homes, less is more — it has to be. The miniature dwellings have been cropping up across the United States and abroad for decades now, providing sleek and streamlined living quarters on a smaller footprint than is typical of most master bedrooms.

The bulk of these houses still manage to provide all the amenities you’d expect in a full-size home though, offering enough room for a bathroom, kitchen, and bed regardless if they’re rolling on wheels or firmly rooted in an urban metropolis or mountainside. The best tiny houses also avoid that prison-cell claustrophobia you might associate with your brief college stint, and usually cost less than than a college degree (though not always).

Brick House 1908 (San Francisco, CA)

1 of 3
best tiny houses
Christi Azevedo
best tiny houses
Christi Azevedo
best tiny houses
Christi Azevedo

If you’re not planning on moving in permanently, perhaps an 88-square-foot guest house would make a nice place to spend a few days. Architect Christi Azevedo renovated a former laundry boiler room into a tiny space full of reclaimed wood, brick, and glass. The stairs are actually made from a ship’s ladder and lead up to a mezzanine. There, you’ll find a built-in walnut wardrobe and mini bathroom that has a toilet, medicine cabinet, shower valve, and drain. (It seems like it would be similar to washing up in an airplane bathroom.) The loft has a queen-size mattress and bookshelves. Ikea provided the kitchen space, which has a decent amount of storage. It definitely gives a whole new perspective on the term “boiler room.”

Eagle Point (San Juan Islands, WA)

1 of 3
best tiny houses
Rob Skelton
best tiny houses
Michael Skott
best tiny houses
Rob Skelton

The finest things in life aren’t always cheap — take this quaint cabin nestled on the west coast of Washington’s San Juan Islands, for example. Designed with the help of Prentiss Architects, the 688-square-foot space quietly rests between a rock outcrop and a windswept thicket of vegetation, which helps shelter the dwelling and allows for expansive views of the Pacific Ocean and the nearby Olympic Mountains. The rectangular structure features a host of cornerstone windows and high-end appliances, along with a sod roof designed to naturally blend into the surrounding environment. The custom cabinetry and four-piece bath round out its hallmarks, but you’ll have to pony up just shy of $2 million if you hope to soak in the frigid rays off the coast of Washington.

Fire Relief Cottage (Chicago, IL)

1 of 3
best tiny houses
VHT Studios
best tiny houses
VHT Studios
best tiny houses
VHT Studios

In 1871, the Great Chicago Fire left 100,000 Chicagoans homeless. To help alleviate the problem, the Chicago Relief and Aid Society started giving out kits to make relief shelters. This 780-square-foot, one-bedroom home is still standing more than 100 years later. Inside is a fireplace, renovated bathroom, washer and dryer, walk-in closet, HVAC, and 10-foot-by-10-foot kitchen. It has been extended and renovated over the years, but the original kit cost $100. Back in September 2015, the house went for $785,000.

The Shack at Hinkle Farm (Upper Tract, WV)

1 of 3
best tiny houses
Broadhurst Architects
best tiny houses
Broadhurst Architects
best tiny houses
Broadhurst Architects

It should go without saying that Washington D.C. can wear on you, whether you’re a politician or a blue-collar worker in the vein of Springsteen. Understandably, the Shack at Hinkle Farm was designed as a retreat for a family looking to escape the suburbs of our nation’s capital, one situated on a 27-acre plot of land located on the southern slope of South Fork Mountain and amid the Virginian foothills. Unlike other tiny homes on our list, though, the bucolic location is completely void of electricity. A network of oil lamps provide all the necessary lighting for the basic structure when needed, a wood stove the necessary heat in winter, and a hand-powered bilge pump the water. A wood deck and glass garage door even provide expansive views surrounding pasture and cows, so you can take in the sights, sounds, and smells from above.

Steve Areen’s Dome Home (Thailand)

1 of 3
best tiny houses
Steve Areen
best tiny houses
Steve Areen
best tiny houses
Steve Areen

It took six weeks and about $9,000 to build Steve Areen’s dome home on a mango farm in northeast Thailand. Made of cement blocks and clay, the home is actually several domes. Off the main one are the spherical bathroom and bedroom domes. The kitchen has a sink and swing-out stove and fridge behind the counter. The home has plenty of light from skylights. Unique touches include the man-made pond, stone shower, bamboo faucet, circular windows, reclaimed mahogany door, and the wooden steps that lead up to the grass-roofed gazebo. Though he doesn’t offer blueprints at the moment, Steve and his building partner are hoping to come up with more sustainable, better-insulated designs for those who want to a dome home somewhere less sweltering than Thailand.

SpaceX
News

The Pentagon wants to build an itsy-bitsy outpost in space

The U.S. military’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is asking for submissions for a small, free-flying Orbital Outpost that the Department of Defense will use in space. The outpost needs to be capable of space assembly, microgravity…
Posted By Allison Matyus
best washer dryer combo deco dc 4400 2
Smart Home

Wash and dry your clothes all-in-one with the best washer dryer combos

If you live in a small space, or if you're tired of going to the laundromat, a washer dryer combo can be a good solution. This guide includes the best washer dryer combos you can buy in 2019.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best shows on netflix neon genesis
Movies & TV

Here are the best shows on Netflix right now (July 2019)

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Best portable chargers
Mobile

Need a quick battery boost? Try one of our favorite portable chargers

Battery life still tops the polls when it comes to smartphone concerns. If it’s bugging you, then maybe it’s time to snag yourself a portable charger. Here are our picks for the best portable chargers.
Posted By Simon Hill
amazon 4th of july sale irobot roomba 690 robot vacuum wi fi connectivity 1
Deals

Amazon 4th of July deals: Apple Watch, iPad, Ring, Fire TV, and more

Amazon has loads of great deals in all categories leading to the 4th of July and the holiday weekend. Amazon dropped prices on Apple Watches, the latest Apple iPads, smart home devices, and small kitchen and home appliances. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
russia hotel wi fi hack hacking hacker lifestyle pc keyboard
Smart Home

Researchers discover a worrying security flaw in Zipato smart home hubs

A pair of security researchers discovered security flaws in the popular Zipato smart home hub. These vulnerabilities allowed the researchers to open connected smart locks with a single line of code.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Ring Door View Camera
Product Review

Ring's Door View Cam lets apartment dwellers join the smart home revolution

Slotting neatly into a front-door peephole, Ring Door View Cam is a cleverly engineered doorbell that brings smart home security and convenience features to apartments and condos.
Posted By Terry Walsh
best 4th of july sales
Deals

The best 4th of July sales 2019: Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot

Whether you're looking for price cuts on mattresses, major appliances, kitchen gadgets, outdoor gear, and just about anything you can think of for summer, there's bound to be a sale with your name on it.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon prime day 2019 best deals so far apple watch and echo
Deals

Prime Day 2019 starts on July 15: Amazon Echo and Apple Watch deals already here

Amazon Prime Day will span 48 hours this year, with the best deals beginning as early as first thing Monday, July 15, and running through July 16. Some deals have already dropped, however, so you don't have to wait for savings.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals for July 2019

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
nespresso vertuo evoluo 4th of july amazon deal coffee and espresso machine with aeroccino by de longhi graphite meta
Deals

Amazon 4th of July deal: Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo coffee machine, now $63 off

A good choice for a coffee machine is the Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo in graphite metal. It’s a two-in-one coffee and espresso machine that normally retails for $200, but now you can get it on Amazon for $136 – a savings of $64.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
alexa cortana windows 10 listening
News

A Delaware senator stepped into the ring with Amazon over information privacy

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Delaware) demanded answers from Amazon over exactly how long user voice recordings and transcripts were kept, and what the information was used for. Sen. Coons is not convinced by Amazon's answers.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon and walmart july 4th deals on alexa google smart speakers echo dot home mini
Smart Home

Best Amazon and Walmart July 4th deals on Alexa and Google smart speakers

Amazon and Walmart are gearing up for Prime Day 2019 with early deals on smart home devices. The retail giants are going head-to-head this 4th of July on smart speaker prices, the devices you need to talk with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Next Page
1 of 2