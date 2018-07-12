Even the nosebleed seats seem close with the best bridge cameras

Share

One of the most commonly undervalued features on a camera is the zoom. A better camera with a good zoom will get you faraway shots while maintaining image quality. Add in the fact that nearly all smartphone cameras lack optical zoom, it’s easy to see why the market for long-zoom cameras is appealing.

Bridge cameras — also referred to as megazoom and super-zoom cameras — are a mix between a point-and-shoot and an interchangeable lens camera (ILC, such as DSLR and mirrorless cameras), and many pack in some pretty big-zoom capabilities. New models, like Nikon’s Coolpix P1000, offer such long zooms that you used to only find in an ILC. They have a fixed lens, which means you can’t swap out the lens for another, but with versatile focal ranges, you wouldn’t need to. Most bridge cameras include advanced features like manual modes and have a DSLR-feel with a larger profile and grip (some long-zoom cameras have a more compact body). But, bridge cameras also bring plenty of zoom, often even more than you can get with a DSLR lens, or at least more than you can get affordably.

The problem with bridge cameras, however, is that the longer a lens gets, the tougher it is to get a sharper image. If you’re paying a few hundred dollars for a bridge camera, you want usable images at the end of that big zoom. And, most use small-sized sensors common in point-and-shoot cameras, rather than the large sensors found in ILCs. That’s why we’ve gathered some of the best bridge cameras that will not only get you a pretty great zoom, but good image quality from the wide to telephoto range.