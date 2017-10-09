Waste your time like you mean it by following the best Instagram accounts

In 2012, Facebook purchased Instagram, then a promising photo-sharing app, for a cool $1 billion dollars. In just a few years the app had swelled to more than 700 million users and a value of approximately $50 billion. (Talk about return on investment.) Based on data recently released by the photo-sharing app, individuals somehow manage to spend nearly 30 minutes a day perusing Instagram. While this time could be presumably spent doing something more productive, the app certainly does have its merits. In fact, based on the inherent photographic documentation and location data, a team of researchers with Cornell University recently claimed Instagram could be a useful anthropological tool.

While this may be true, the majority of us simply use to the platform in search of the dankest memes, cat photos, and epic fails. Nonetheless, with each post, share, and elusive like, we are still technically doing our part to make sure this truly wonderful chapter in our species’ devolution is properly indexed. That said, from mouthwatering #foodporn posts to the Internet-famous pets of the Instaverse, here are the best Instagram accounts to help you more aptly waste your own time … in the name of science, of course.

Food

Unless you’re sadly part of the Soylent movement, most of us can appreciate a good nom. That said, with more than 130 million #foodporn posts, foodie culture is alive and well on Instagram. From Aziz Ansari‘s tour de tastes and Lorde’s purported secret onion ring review account, to the delightfully straightforward Hot Girls Eating Pizza, there are plenty of options to choose from.

While Tasting Table may not be the choicest option for foodies with dietary restrictions, the red-blooded omnivorous among us will drool over the peanut-doused African chicken, grilled cheese donuts, and eggs Benedict hosed in hollandaise. Hell, sometimes, you’re just in the mood for a damn plate o’ bacon. Don’t worry, Tasting Table has you covered there, too.

Food Baby NY works with a rather basic albeit wonderful premise: Glamour shots of the choicest food in New York City alongside a cute baby. Go ahead and follow and watch Food Baby take a bite out of the Big Apple one nom at a time. While most of us were probably gargling down stringed something or others when we were Food Baby’s age, she conversely seemingly spends most of her time harming kimchees waffle fries, cavatelli, and vanilla custard doughnuts like there’s no tomorrow. Food Baby is all of us, all of the time. Never grow up, Food Baby.

Food Envy is very real and Michel will make you feel a certain way with his brimming buckets of chicken and waffles, mac and cheese bread bowls, and smoldering hunks of sauced meats. Go on with your bad self, Michel, but please keep posting.

We haven’t forgotten about those who are vegan, and Vegan Fat Kid is one of the more popular #foodporn Instagram feeds out there. Witness some of the best food stories, bomb tostadas, awe-worthy gansitos as VFK eats through Los Angeles.