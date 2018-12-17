Digital Trends
Photography

This device backs up DSLR photos using 4G and works as a wireless tether

Hillary Grigonis
By

Worried about corrupt memory cards and lost photos? Cambuddy Plus uses 4G and Wi-Fi to automatically backup images to the cloud while shooting, along with serving as a wireless teether, GPS, and remote controller.

Wi-Fi add-ons allow cameras without connectivity the option to connect to a smart device, but with most new models building Wi-Fi inside, the accessories are becoming less popular. Bluetooth-equipped models allow for auto-backups, but only with low-resolution files. The Cambuddy Plus uses 4G LTE, however, allowing for cloud-based backups while shooting. The 4G is also paired with high-speed 2.4G/5G dual-band 802.11 ac Wi-Fi with a maximum transfer speed of 10 MB/s.

The CamBuddy Plus sits in the hot shoe slot of the camera and communicates with the camera via the micro-USB port. The device uses a quad-core ARM processor, while the 1.5-inch touchscreen allows for easy access to settings. A built-in GPS can also add a geotag to the metadata.

The accessory is slated for compatibility with Dropbox, Google Drive, and the company’s own Joopic Cloud. The company says the system uses an open API that will allow for additional services and third-party apps to integrate with the system.

Besides the backups and faster sharing, Cambuddy says that the new accessory can also double as a wireless tether. Using the Joopic app (iOS 9 and above and Android 5.0 and above), photographers can also adjust the exposure settings as well as sharing photos and viewing the upload status and available storage space.

The Cambuddy Plus is compatible with most Nikon and Canon DSLRs made after 2009. And no, the Nikon Z and Canon EOS R cameras aren’t yet on the list, for photographers looking for a workaround on those single card slots. Compatibility with Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus, and others is more limited, allowing only manual uploads.

The Cambuddy Plus comes from the same startup behind the CamBuddy Pro, a camera trigger that can be programmed to trigger a shot based on light, sound and other factors. Like all crowdfunded projects, a previous successful project doesn’t negate the risk of backing a Kickstarter.

For photographers willing to take the risk, the Wi-Fi-only version starts at $190, with the 4G version starting at $239. The company is aiming to raise $40,000 by January 26. If successful, shipping is expected as early as May.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

Doubts emerge over when LG will reveal its folding smartphone

LG may be working on a folding smartphone, making it the latest device manufacturer to be linked to the technology, which may become one of the standout designs of the coming year.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Project Stream testers get to keep a free copy of ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’

Those who participated in Google's technical test of Project Stream won't be able to access the service to play Assassin's Creed Odyssey after January 15, but they'll get to keep the game on PC anyway.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best ps4 games destiny 2
Gaming

Newest ‘Destiny 2’ raid already completed by two-person team

The latest raid in Destiny 2: Forsaken is Scourge of the Past, and a two-person team has already managed to complete it. The task took 15 hours of trial-and-error effort before the duo managed to take down the final boss.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
intel could make billioins off meltown specture insecure exploits processor
Computing

Intel’s 28-core monster Xeon CPU might cost upwards of $4,000

Intel's new-generation 28-core Xeon CPU will debut with a hefty price tag. Although not quite as expensive as some of its predecessors, early pre-order pricing has it costing between $4,000 and $5,000.
Posted By Jon Martindale
fluance reference series news rt84
Home Theater

Fluance’s four beautiful new turntables arrive with easy-to-stomach prices

Acclaimed audio brand Fluance launched four new turntables as part of its new Reference series, aiming to offer elegant looks and pristine sound to those who are just getting into the world of high-end analog audio.
Posted By Parker Hall
Bloodhound SSC
Cars

1,000-mph Bloodhound supersonic car project finds a last-minute savior

The Bloodhound supersonic car (SSC) project has found a buyer. The project was going to be disbanded after running out of funds, but its assets were purchased by British businessman Ian Warhurst.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Xbox One X review logo
Deals

Need a discounted Xbox bundle by Christmas? Walmart has you covered

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both come and gone, but you can still save some cash on a new Xbox One bundle at Walmart. Both the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X are on sale now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
lg 32 inch 1440 350 lg32display04
Computing

LG’s new monitor gives you screen space galore without hurting your wallet

LG's new 32-inch display could be your next great upgrade. For $350, it offers the complete package of high resolution, high refresh rate, and 32 inches of screen space. What more do you need?
Posted By Jon Martindale
marshall voice google assistant
Home Theater

Google Assistant gets the Marshall treatment with two new smart speakers

Marshall's Voice-series were already some of the most stylish smart speakers on the market, but now they're available as Google Assistant-compatible editions. This makes Marshall one of the few companies to support both Alexa and Google.
Posted By Simon Cohen
mit smart capsule fever wireless pill 0
Emerging Tech

MIT’s smart capsule could be used to release drugs in response to a fever

Researchers have developed a 3D-printed capsule which can monitor patients' vital signs, transmit this information to a connected device, and release drugs in response to symptoms.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
larvalbot robot mission undersea great barrier reef underwater
Emerging Tech

‘Crop duster’ robot is helping reseed the Great Barrier Reef with coral

In a world first, an undersea robot has delivered microscopic coral larvae to the Great Barrier Reef. Meet Larvalbot: the robot "crop duster" which dispenses coral babies on troubled reefs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
gopro hero7 black user generated highlight reel mdc
Photography

User-generated GoPro Hero7 Black highlight reel has all the feels

It still features plenty of death-defying stunts, but GoPro's new user-generated highlight reel has plenty of feel-good emotional moments. The two-minute supercut is the official reel of the Hero7 Black camera.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Ford Quiet Kennel
Cars

Ford’s prototype Quiet Kennel uses noise-canceling tech to keep dogs stress-free

Ford is ending 2018 by venturing into the doghouse market. The company's European division has built a kennel equipped with active noise-canceling technology and soundproof walls that help dogs sleep through fireworks.
Posted By Ronan Glon
georgia tech autorally dirt road rally car
Emerging Tech

Self-driving dirt rally vehicle offers crash course in autonomous car safety

Georgia Tech's AutoRally initiative pushes self-driving cars to their limit by getting scaled-down autonomous vehicles to drive really, really fast and aggressively on dirt roads. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl