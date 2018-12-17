Share

Worried about corrupt memory cards and lost photos? Cambuddy Plus uses 4G and Wi-Fi to automatically backup images to the cloud while shooting, along with serving as a wireless teether, GPS, and remote controller.

Wi-Fi add-ons allow cameras without connectivity the option to connect to a smart device, but with most new models building Wi-Fi inside, the accessories are becoming less popular. Bluetooth-equipped models allow for auto-backups, but only with low-resolution files. The Cambuddy Plus uses 4G LTE, however, allowing for cloud-based backups while shooting. The 4G is also paired with high-speed 2.4G/5G dual-band 802.11 ac Wi-Fi with a maximum transfer speed of 10 MB/s.

The CamBuddy Plus sits in the hot shoe slot of the camera and communicates with the camera via the micro-USB port. The device uses a quad-core ARM processor, while the 1.5-inch touchscreen allows for easy access to settings. A built-in GPS can also add a geotag to the metadata.

The accessory is slated for compatibility with Dropbox, Google Drive, and the company’s own Joopic Cloud. The company says the system uses an open API that will allow for additional services and third-party apps to integrate with the system.

Besides the backups and faster sharing, Cambuddy says that the new accessory can also double as a wireless tether. Using the Joopic app (iOS 9 and above and Android 5.0 and above), photographers can also adjust the exposure settings as well as sharing photos and viewing the upload status and available storage space.

The Cambuddy Plus is compatible with most Nikon and Canon DSLRs made after 2009. And no, the Nikon Z and Canon EOS R cameras aren’t yet on the list, for photographers looking for a workaround on those single card slots. Compatibility with Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus, and others is more limited, allowing only manual uploads.

The Cambuddy Plus comes from the same startup behind the CamBuddy Pro, a camera trigger that can be programmed to trigger a shot based on light, sound and other factors. Like all crowdfunded projects, a previous successful project doesn’t negate the risk of backing a Kickstarter.

For photographers willing to take the risk, the Wi-Fi-only version starts at $190, with the 4G version starting at $239. The company is aiming to raise $40,000 by January 26. If successful, shipping is expected as early as May.