B&H drops up to $1,000 on Nikon, Canon and Sony cameras for National Photo Month

Hillary Grigonis
By

If you’ve been eyeing a new camera or lens, now may be the time to click that buy button. May is National Photography Month — and that means deals, from hundreds off a camera system to even a thousand off a high-end camera (yes, that’s $1,000). Even some of the newer cameras, which are rarely discounted, like the Nikon Z 7 and Canon EOS R, are seeing deals.

Whether you want to shoot with a full frame powerhouse, a camera that fits in your pocket, or an interchangeable lens camera for under $500, or even want to add a new lens, here are some of the best camera deals for Nikon, Canon, Sony and more for the month of May.

Nikon Z 7

Nikon Z6 Best Camera 2018
Hillary Grigonis / Digital Trends

New cameras typically don’t see sales, or at least not significant ones, but the Nikon Z 7, announced last fall, is $600 off until June 1. That brings the body-only price down to $2,796 or $3,396 with a 24-70mm kit lens.

Nikon Z 7 body-only:

Nikon Z 7 with 24-70mm kit:

The more advanced of Nikon’s two new full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Z 7 mixes the 45.7-megapixel sensor of the D850 DSLR (which is currently discounted by $300 for under $3,000) with in-body image stabilization and a slimmer mirrorless body. That results in some excellent images, and its video specs are pretty robust, too.

If you don’t need all those megapixels or you want a camera that’s a bit better in low light, the new Nikon Z 6 is also discounted by $200 at $1,796 body only or $2,396 with a kit lens.

Nikon Z 6 camera:

Nikon Z with kit lens:

Canon EOS R

Canon EOS R Review
Gannon Burgett/Digital Trends

The Canon EOS R is even newer, though Canon didn’t take as much off the price point. Still, $300 off the body only or $500 off the kit with a 24-105mm lens and a free mount adapter is a pretty nice deal for a camera that hasn’t yet had its first birthday. That brings the body to $1,999 and the kit to $2,899.

Canon EOS R body-only:

Canon EOS R with kit:

The EOS R brings a 30.3-megapixel full frame sensor to Canon’s mirrorless line, including compatibility with Canon’s DSLR lenses using an adapter. Dual Pixel autofocus is a big plus for this camera, and the video specs aren’t bad either.

At an even lower price point, the Canon EOS RP with a 24-105mm lens is $200 off at $2,199.

Canon EOS RP with lens:

Sony a9

Sony a9
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

The Sony a9 may not be as new as Canon and Nikon’s latest models, but no camera has yet to top the a9’s mix of speed and performance. As an older camera, the discount is a little less surprising, but still a solid deal with more than $1,000 off the list price, bringing the price of the camera down to $3,498. It’s a deal we’ve spotted before, but sweetens the thought of picking up a fast 20 fps full frame camera even more.

Sony a9:

Beside that 20 fps speed, the 24.2-megapixel camera also has a great 693-point autofocus system and a viewfinder that won’t blackout as you fire away on those action shots. Both image quality and 4K video are excellent from this Sony.

More Sony Camera Deals for May

  • Full frame for under $1,000? The previous generation Sony a7 II is $500 off right now, making the full frame camera $898. The even older Sony a7 usually sits around this price point, so it’s a chance to get upgraded features without a major price upgrade.
  • The advanced compact RX10 and RX100 series has a handful of deals for the photographers who don’t want to haul around a bag full of lenses. The Sony RX10 IV with a 25x zoom is $103 off for $1,598 and the smaller, older Sony RX100 VI is $100 off for $798.

More Canon Camera Deals for May

  • If full frame isn’t in the budget, the Canon EOS M5 with a 15-45mm lens is $200 off for $699.
  • The Canon EOS Rebel T6 slides in at $400 with a kit lens, a $150 discount for the entry-level DSLR.
  • Canon’s high-end EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR comes with a free battery grip at $2,799, which is a $300 discount.
  • The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is discounted to $1,200.

More Nikon Camera Deals for May

  • Rather stick with a DSLR than move to mirrorless? The highly ranked Nikon D850 is $300 off at $2,996.
  • The full-frame Nikon D750 may be getting older, but it’s a deal at $1,796 with the 24-120mm lens, a $1,000 discount.

More Camera Deals for May

  • The Fujifilm X-T3 mirrorless camera is $200 off with an 18-55mm lens, bringing the price to $1,699.
  • The Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II body with a 12-40mm and 40-150mm lens and battery grip is $800 off the set for $3,397.
  • The Micro Four Thirds Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III with a 14-42mm lens is $200 off for $599.
  • The Panasonic GH5, a mirrorless that’s just as good for video as it is for stills, is $500 off for $1,497.
