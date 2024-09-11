 Skip to main content
Canon’s smallest EOS R camera just got a $200 discount

Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera with lens attached
Target is an excellent source of camera deals. Just last week it had a $300 discount on the Fujifilm X-T50 mirrorless digital camera bundle, and today it has an amazing offer for the Canon EOS R100. From its original price of $600, the mirrorless camera is down to a more affordable $400, for $200 in savings. We’re not sure how long you have to take advantage of this offer though, so if you’re interested in making this purchase, you should probably complete the transaction right now if you want to enjoy the 33% discount.

Why you should buy the Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera

The Canon EOS R100 is the smallest model in the brand’s EOS R series of mirrorless cameras, which makes it a perfect choice for rookie photographers. Unlike a DSLR camera, which uses a mirror for their optical viewfinder, a mirrorless camera uses an imaging sensor for a digital preview of the picture that you’re planning to take. The lack of the mirror makes mirrorless cameras much smaller than DSLR cameras, and that’s very apparent with the Canon EOS R100, as it only measures about 6.1 inches by 7.9 inches by 7.6 inches, and it weights just about 2 pounds.

The 24.1 MP CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 8 processor of the Canon EOS R100 will let you shoot clear photos, and it can also take videos with 4K resolution at up to 24 frames per second and with Full HD resolution at up to 60 frames per second. The mirrorless camera comes with the RF-S18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens, which is a good starting lens for beginners that’s also small enough to maintain portability when you’re carrying the Canon EOS R100 with it in your camera bag.

For an easy-to-use mirrorless camera that will help anyone begin their photography journey, check out the Canon EOS R100, especially now that it’s available from Target for only $400. That’s because there’s a $200 discount on its sticker price of $600, but we don’t think there’s much time left before you miss out on the savings. If you want to buy the Canon EOS R100 mirrorless camera at 33% off, we highly recommend pushing forward with your transaction for it as soon as possible.

