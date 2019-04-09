Digital Trends
Photography

The Canon EOS Rebel SL3 is a DSLR masquerading as a mirrorless camera

Daven Mathies
By
1 of 5
canon eos rebel sl3 news white featured
canon eos rebel sl3 news black front vari angle screen
canon eos rebel sl3 news white front
canon eos rebel sl3 news black right side
canon eos rebel sl3 news white ftop

Canon announced the EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR on April 10, a camera that sounds an awful lot like a mirrorless EOS M50 wrapped up in a DSLR body. The SL3 is officially the lightest DSLR Canon makes, at 15.8 ounces, and looks just about identical to the SL2 it replaces. But what it really is is an entry-level camera for people who would prefer mirrorless, but are still stubbornly stuck on the idea of a DSLR’s optical viewfinder.

By Canon’s own admission, the SL3 is a “light to medium update” over the SL2. It has a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor, 9-point viewfinder autofocus system, a fully articulating LCD, and a 5-frames-per-second continuous shooting speed — all equal to the SL2. Many of the new features it does offer — including 4K video, 143-point Dual Pixel Autofocus, eye-detection autofocus, and Creative Assist mode — concern live view operation, where images are framed on the LCD screen rather than through the optical viewfinder. In other words, when the SL3 basically behaves like a mirrorless camera.

During a press call, Canon made it clear that are some people who still prefer an optical viewfinder, apparently, even when the headline features of a DSLR work only in live view mode. But anecdotal evidence and sales numbers suggest this group of people can only be declining in number.

Still, a DSLR does have one major advantage over a mirrorless camera: Battery life. The SL3 boasts a very impressive CIPA rating of 1,630 shots on a fully charged battery when using the optical viewfinder. That’s well over twice what the SL2 can do, and nearly seven times the battery life of the mirrorless M50 (in live view mode, the SL3 manages 350 shots per charge). This makes the SL3 a good option for travel, particularly camping and backpacking where you may not be able to charge the camera every day.

It should also be an easy camera for new photographers to pick up and learn on — although, not any easier than the EOS M50. The Creative Assist mode lets beginners make creative adjustments that affect the live view image in real time, using touchscreen tools labeled in English. Among other choices, you can change exposure using the “brightness” slider or adjust white balance using the “warm” or “cool” presets.

Also new is the Smooth Skin setting, which we imagine will combine nicely with the 180-degree rotating screen to produce perfect selfies.

Unfortunately, 4K video can still not be combined with Dual Pixel Autofocus, a problem shared with the M50 and even the full-frame EOS RP. In 4K mode, you’re stuck with slower contrast-detection autofocus, which may make the feature too frustrating for novices to even bother with it. 

The Canon EOS Rebel SL3 starts at $600 for the body only, or $750 with an 18-55mm f/4-5.6 stabilized kit lens. While that’s cheaper than the cost for the EOS M50, current rebates bring the mirrorless camera to just $649 for the kit with the 15-45mm lens.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AT&T 5G rollout: Everything you need to know
Udemy PhotoShop courses
Deals

Learn how to PhotoShop like a pro with a $12 online course from Udemy

Whether you’re into graphic design as a hobby, you’re a photographer, you’re an aspiring graphic designer, or you want to learn 2D game development, these $12 Udemy online courses teach you everything you need to know to become a…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Sigma 105mm F1.4 Art lens Review
Photography

What is aperture? Learn to control blur like a pro photographer

Ever wonder how photographers capture portraits with dreamy, soft backgrounds in one photo, and then sharply detailed landscapes in another? The "secret" is aperture, one of the three elements of the exposure triangle.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon S 35mm f/1.8 lens
Photography

Nikon Z 7 vs. Canon EOS R: Full-frame flagship mirrorless cameras compared

Both Nikon and Canon have launched into the full frame mirrorless game -- but which brand made the better flagship camera? Compare the features between the Nikon Z 7 vs. the Canon EOS R in this guide.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
adobe premiere pro video audio updates at ibc 2018 mark cruz 230099 unsplash
Photography

Content-Aware Fill makes objects in video disappear with A.I. in After Effects

Content-Aware Fill has come to video. In a list of updates to Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro, and Audition, Adobe announced several new video and audio tools including new Content-Aware Fill for video.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
are expensive hdmi cables worth buying we asked an expert mem 3
Home Theater

Looking to game in 4K? Check out the best HDMI cables for 2019

Not all HDMI cables are created equal, but you don't need to spend an arm and leg to get one with the latest specs and performance. Here are our picks for the best cables that won't break the bank -- and one that will.
Posted By Daven Mathies
skylumm luminar flex launches 4
Photography

Luminar’s A.I. tools arrive in Photoshop, Lightroom via a plug-in

Eyeing Luminar's A.I.-powered tools, but not keen on abandoning your current Adobe workflow? Luminar Flex is a plug-in that brings several Luminar tools to Photoshop, Lightroom, Photoshop Express, MacOS Photos, and Apple Aperture.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomilabs ball feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robotic pet toys and a high-tech Hot Pocket

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
snapchat story
Mobile

A host of new changes adds to Snapchat’s increasing functionality

Snap made a series of announcements related to partnerships with other companies that will see Snapchat products being used in third-party apps. Examples include Bitmoji being available on Fitbit watches and Stories available in Tinder.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Hillary Grigonis
panasonic lumix g95 unveiled 01 g95mk copy
Photography

With the sensor of the pricier G9, the Panasonic Lumix G95 does more with less

While not the new flagship, the Panasonic Lumix G95 incorporates several features from the pricier Panasonic Lumix G9 in a smaller, more affordable body. The update boosts the resolution, adds a few new features, and tweaks the design.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Which smartphone has the best camera? We found the sharpest shooters

They say that the best camera is always the one you have with you and that makes your smartphone camera very important indeed. Join us for a closer look at the best camera phones available right now.
Posted By Simon Hill
photography news april 6 2019 wirelessgo carousel2
Photography

Photography News: Rode’s new $200 wireless mic is designed for video newbies

Wireless mics, filters, and cinema lens galore. This week's photography news includes a new $200 beginner-friendly mic from Rode, new high-end variable neutral density filters, and cinema lenses from both Canon and Fujifilm.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Rylo
Photography

The Rylo 360 camera gets new tricks with zoom and time-lapse tools

Rylo, the shoot-first, compose-later 360-degree camera, has a few new tools for getting that footage just right. A software update launched on April 9 adds tools to create zoom and time-lapse effects within a clip.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

The titanium version of the Red Hydrogen One is finally available

The Red Hydrogen One was first announced in 2017 and has been delayed a few times since then. Now, the Red Hydrogen One is finally available, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper
flickr redesigns profiles 64568015 ml
Photography

Back off, photo thieves: Flickr alerts photographers to image theft with Pixsy

Worried about someone swiping your photo off Flickr? The image sharing platform can now integrate with Pixsy accounts to alert photographers when a photo is used without permission by using artificial intelligence to scour the web.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis