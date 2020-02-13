The Canon EOS Rebel T8i brings 4K to a $750 budget DSLR

Canon may be teasing a high-end full-frame mirrorless, but the company isn’t about to start neglecting DSLRs. The new Canon EOS Rebel T8i upgrades the processor and autofocus in Canon’s popular budget DSLR, resulting in a $750 camera that’s equipped with 4K and enhanced performance for stills.

The Canon EOS Rebel T8i still houses the same sensor as the T7i, a 24-megapixel APS-C design that’s been around for a while, but isn’t bad considering the price point. While the autofocus has been updated to include face and eye detection when using the screen instead of the viewfinder, the focus still uses a 45-point Dual Pixel system.

What’s new is the DIGIC 8 Processor, the computer chip that processes all those images. It allows for a slightly faster 7 fps burst speed (over the T7i’s 6 fps), but more importantly, upgrades the video to 4K at 24 fps. The video also has a 4K HDMI output option, and, for the first time for Canon DSLRs, supports vertical video for footage destined for smartphone viewing.

Besides the vertical video, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is designed for social sharing. The camera also houses a new auto-exposure sensor as a DSLR designed for both novices on auto and beginners swapping to manual or semi-manual modes.

The exterior feels much in the same tradition as previous Canon budget DSLRs and, while still a DSLR, is designed to be compact and lightweight. The design includes an AF-On and quick control for more advanced users.

The announcement offers some reassurance for Canon DSLR fans as Canon continues dedicating resources to the new EOS R mirrorless line. “Our commitment to high-quality and high-performing DSLR cameras is unwavering,” Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc., said in a press release. “Visual storytelling is not one size fits all, and in order to encourage our current and future customers to explore their content creation journey and make it easier for people to explore the art of photography and the power of an image, it is imperative that the next EOS Rebel provide high-quality still imagery, high-speed shooting capabilities as well as top-notch video functionality.”

The Canon EOS Rebel T8i will list for $750 for the body and about $900 with the EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM kit lens.

