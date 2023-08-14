A big discount just landed on the DJI Mini 3 drone

Best Buy has one of the best drone deals around at the moment with $91 off the ever-popular DJI Mini 3 Pro drone. Usually priced at $910, you can buy it for a limited time only for $819 with the drone also including the DJI remote controller with a built-in screen. A pretty good discount on a great drone, if you’re serious about embracing the world of drone photography, this is your chance to do so for a little less than usual. Keen to know more before you hit the buy button? Let’s take a closer look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the DJI Mini 3 Pro

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a truly powerful drone while still weighing just 249 grams. That weight is useful for more than just portability too as it means it won’t require registration in most countries and regions. Designed to offer far more than the best drones under $500, it’s packed with great features.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is equipped with ti-directional obstacle sensing that we described as “bulletproof”. It has forward, backward, and downward dual-vision sensors so it has a broader sensing range than before along with enhanced safety. It’s assisted by Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems which detect objects in the drone’s flight path in real-time allowing it to negotiate complicated environments.

While flying, it’s capable of recording 4K/60fps video along with taking 48MP RAW photos. Any time you want to get a little artistic, you can also record slow-motion video at 1080p quality and 120fps. A re-engineered camera gimbal rotates 90 degrees so you can quickly switch between landscape and portrait mode in a single tap. True Vertical Shooting provides you with detailed shots too.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro can handle all kinds of lighting conditions as well. Its 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor has dual native ISO and supports the direct output of HDR footage. There’s also D-Cinelike Color mode for more visual information. You can also enjoy a 1080p/30fps live feed at distances of up to 12KM before switching over to MasterShots mode which executes a sequence of pro maneuvers so you get a sweet cinematic video afterwards.

Alongside all the drone’s features, there’s also the remote controller with a built-in screen so you don’t have to worry about relying on your phone’s battery life. Talking of battery, the DJI Mini 3 Pro has an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes.

If you’re keen to have one of the best drones around paired up with a highly convenient controller, the DJI Mini 3 Pro with remote control is a force to be reckoned with. The bundle usually costs $910 but right now, you can buy it for $819 at Best Buy so you’re saving $91 off the regular price. Check it out now if you’re keen to upgrade your photography options.

Editors' Recommendations