Digital Trends
Photography

Fujifilm black and white film returns from the dead — thanks to millennials

Hillary K. Grigonis
By
fujifilm black and white film neopan 100 across ii 15341033 acros 120 professional 1528718965 224785
The original Fujifilm Acros 100 Fujifilm

Sure, millennials may be blamed for duck-lipped selfies, but the younger generations are also behind the revival of Fujifilm black and white film. On Monday, June 10, Fujifilm announced a new generation of black and white film, Neopan 100 Across II. 

After discontinuing black and white film last year, Fujifilm says the younger generation is helping create a demand to bring the medium back. “As the demand for film rapidly decreased over the past decade and raw materials became difficult to obtain, it caused the company to discontinue marketing black and white film,” Fujifilm said in a statement. “Thanks to consumer feedback, particularly from millennials and GenZs, who have become the new film enthusiasts, the market is changing once again.”

The company says the film type is designed for resolution, fine grain, and sharpness. Available in 35mm and 120mm formats, the film is rated for ISO 100, designed for minimal grain and brighter shooting conditions. 

The film isn’t identical to the first-generation film by the same name. The film uses what the company calls Super Fine-Σ technology for enhanced sharpness and minimal grain. Fujifilm also notes that the film type creates “exceptional three-dimensional gradation” even between highlight areas.

While Fujifilm is reviving the film, the Neopan 100 Across II may not be available worldwide. Fujifilm says the film is coming first to Japan in the fall, but will roll out to other markets based on demand.

Digital cameras have largely replaced film but some photographers are returning to the format, often for the atheistic that digital cameras attempt to duplicate with imaging software. Film can also be a helpful tool to improve photography skills — even when using a digital camera — because the lack of an LCD screen requires a better understanding of exposure. Film cameras also have a tendency to encourage photographers to slow down and put more thought into the composition, since each image costs money.

While many major camera manufacturers are exclusively digital, Fujifilm has remained in the film market with its popular line of Instax instant film cameras. “As a leading company in the imaging field, Fujifilm will never stop meeting the challenges of the diverse needs of customers in a wide range of fields, from analog to digital, and continue to provide improved products and services,” the company said in a statement.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker: Everything we know so far
nik collection 2 launches color efex en
Photography

With new filters, the updated Nik Collection 2 no longer needs Adobe to run

The popular Nik Collection plugin no longer requires Lightroom Classic, Photoshop or Photoshop Elements to run, thanks to integration with DxO PhotoLab. The new Nik Collection 2 also adds more than 40 new filters.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
iphone xr instagram
Social Media

Sponsored posts will soon infiltrate your Instagram, even if you’re not a fan

Sponsored posts are a common part of Instagram, but they are about to get even more widespread. The new branded content ads allow businesses to promote influencers' sponsored posts beyond their own followers feeds.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Best time to post on instagram
Photography

To post or not to post? Here's when you should put up a picture on Instagram

Let's be honest, the majority of us care about the popularity of our Instagram posts. There is a sweet spot, however, if you're looking to boost the number of likes and comments you receive. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Gannon Burgett, Alina Bradford
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Photography

Free your digital memories, and frame them, with the best photo printers

Printed photos are experiencing a revival at the moment, but you don’t need to go to a special lab. Here’s our favorite options for making quality prints, from pocket-sized printers to wide-format photo printers capable of spitting out…
Posted By Daven Mathies
canon eos rebel sl3
Photography

Make the most out of your photography interest with the best entry-level DSLRs

A DSLR is the perfect tool for those looking to take their photography to the next level. To get you started, we've chosen the best DSLR cameras for beginners, from budget models to snappy performers.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Photography

Looking for free public domain images? Here are the best websites to find them

Wouldn't it be wonderful to freely download and use an image from the web without the looming fear of prosecution? Of course! That's why we've put together a list of the best places to download free public domain images.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
instagrams new explore grid tempts you to open your wallet mobile technology applications
Social Media

Getting weird ads? Here’s how to find out what Instagram thinks you like

Instagram thinks it knows a few things about you, but how does it actually find that information? As the social network prepares to deliver ads from influencers that you don't follow, learn how to see what it gets right and wrong.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
tamron sp 35mm announced
Photography

Designed for sharp shots, Tamron calls its new 35mm prime lens its best yet

Tamron has developed lenses for decades, but the new Tamron SP 35mm f/1.4 Di USD could be the company's best lens yet. Developed to celebrate 40 years of the SP line, the company says the lens offers optics designed for sharpness.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
DJI Mavic Air Review
Photography

Take to the skies with DJI’s best drone deals, including $120 off Mavic Air

DJI's line of drones and gimbals just got a bit more enticing. Through June 16, the DJI Summer Sale means discounts as big as three-figures on the most popular products, from the Mavic 2 Zoom to the Ronin-S gimbal.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Sony A7 III
Photography

Canon vs. Sony: Which camera brand belongs in your bag?

Asking what's better between Canon vs. Sony is like debating Apple vs. Android -- but while both brands are good, one may be the better fit than the other. In this in-depth comparison, take a look at both Canon and Sony's strengths and…
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Sigma 85mm 1.4 DG HSM Art
Photography

Upgrade your glass with rebates of up to $150 on these Sigma lenses

Eyeing some bright primes or versatile zooms? Sigma's Father's Day sale discounts 11 lenses and a mount converter, with rebates as high as $150. The Sigma lens deals include lenses from the company's popular Art Series.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Canon EOS 6D Mark II review
Deals

Amazon drops $700 discount on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR full frame camera

Whether you are a pro or a serious amateur looking to expand your skills in photography, you need a quality DSLR camera. Check out Amazon's awesome deal on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II.
Posted By Alan Francisco