Digital Trends
Photography

Fujifilm’s newest medium-format lens is lighter than a can of soda

Hillary K. Grigonis
By
fujifilm fujinon gfx 50mm f35 lens announced gf50mmf35 r lm wr feature02

Medium format is known for both image quality and bulk — but Fujifilm’s latest GFX series lens is the company’s lightest medium format lens yet, making camera-lens combos that are even lighter than some full-frame DSLRs. Announced on Thursday, July 18, the Fujinon GF 50mm F3.5 R LM WR is designed to match the resolution of the GFX bodies all in optics that weigh less than 12 ounces. The company says the lightweight design makes the lens ideal for street and landscape work.

The 50mm lens, equivalent to a 40mm on a full-frame camera, is designed from nine elements in six groups and a nine-blade aperture. The optics, Fujifilm says, are designed for maximum resolution, including the 102-megapixel sensor of the GFX 100, and also support the reproduction of rich tones. One aspherical element is used to fight spherical aberration and barrel distortion. The company says the lens is made with technology that allows for sub-micron precision for optimal image quality.

The lens’ autofocus motor is designed for both speed and discrete, quiet performance. Fujifilm says that the autofocus is near silent with minimal focus breathing for video.

The optics and autofocus motor are wrapped in a body that’s less than two inches long. Weighing 11.8 ounces on its own, paired with the GFX 50R, the combination weighs 39.2 ounces — lightweight for the notoriously large medium-format category. High-end full-frame DSLRs like the Nikon D5, by comparison, weigh nearly 50 ounces without a lens. The lens is also weather-sealed against dust and moisture.

The lens is the lightest yet in the GFX series, which now includes ten optics — seven prime lenses, two zoom lenses, and a teleconverter. The new lens sits close to the previous GFX 45mm f2.8, trading a narrower aperture for a lighter design. The prime lenses now include a 23mm, 45mm, 50mm, 63mm, 110mm, 120mm, and 250mm, along with the 32-64mm and 100-200mm zoom lenses.

Fujifilm’s medium format mirrorless series is lighter than traditional medium format cameras, thanks to the mirror-free design, but they still typically have a weight disadvantage over full-frame mirrorless cameras as a trade-off for that larger sensor. The new lens is compatible with the GFX 50S, 50R and new GFX 100.

The new Fujifilm GFX 50mm F3.5 R LM WR will make its debut on September 26. The lens is expected to retail for about $1,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

Ride in style with the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter for $97 less post-Prime Day
huawei p30 pro vs oppo reno 10x zoom camera shootout cameras feat
Photography

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom vs. Huawei P30 Pro camera shootout: Zooming in on the action

When Huawei introduced its zoom lens on the P30 Pro, it opened up a whole new world of photographic opportunity on a smartphone. Now, Oppo's challenging it with the Reno 10x Zoom, so we've found out which is best.
Posted By Andy Boxall
canon eos rebel t6 dslr camera with 18 55mm and 75 300mm lenses printer kit
Deals

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 two-lens kit gets $300 off ahead of Prime Day

If you’re looking for an entry-level camera, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a good choice. Amazon is offering the camera in a two-lens bundle at the price of $428. The kit normally retails for $726. You get to save $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best microfiber towels for cleaning lenses d
Photography

The best microfiber towels for cleaning your lens for 2019

The best microfiber towel should keep your lenses clean and be easy to transport, and that's why we've picked the Nikon 8072. But there are plenty of other quality towels out there. Here are the best.
Posted By Dan Ginn
Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm f/4 Pro review
Photography

These are the best lenses for your Olympus or Panasonic Micro Four Thirds camera

The Micro Four Thirds format spans multiple manufacturers -- most notably Panasonic and Olympus -- giving users a wealth of options. From all around zooms to budget lenses, here are the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Insta360 One X review
Product Review

Spin it, throw it, or just hold it: The Insta360 One X is as good as 360 gets

It's not quite the savior immersive imaging needs, but the One X is still the closest thing we've got to a 360 camera that does everything right, thanks to creative editing controls and fun accessories.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Canon EOS Rebel SL2 review offset
Photography

The Canon Rebel SL2 slides in at under $400 for the best Prime Day camera deal

The Canon EOS Rebel SL2 is an easy entry into the world of DSLR photography -- and that entry just got even easier with a 45% discount on Tuesday, thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019. The deal puts the camera with a kit lens at less than $400.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sony announces a7r iv 61mp 10fps announcement hands on 4
Photography

With 61 megapixels, the Sony A7R IV is the highest-resolution full-frame camera

With a 61-megapixel, backside-illuminated sensor, the Sony A7R IV is officially the highest-resolution full-frame camera you can buy. It also boasts a stronger body, better viewfinder, and new autofocus system.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best camera straps
Photography

These are the best camera straps you can get your hands on

Choosing the right camera strap for your needs can be a tough decision. To help sort through the junk, we've rounded up the best camera straps on the market, from stylish neck straps to functional shoulder slings.
Posted By Daven Mathies
dji ronin sc announced lifestyle17
Photography

With object tracking, the lightweight DJI Ronin-SC is still heavy on features

Designed for mirrorless cameras, the DJI Ronin-SC packs several features from the Ronin-S -- and then some -- into a lighter, one-handed gimbal. Despite the smaller size, the DJI Ronin-S adds new object tracking and expanded remote control.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here's all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle, Alina Bradford
epson fastfoto ff 640 image 7
Photography

Digitize old photos and film with the best photo scanners for 2019

Got a box of old photos to scan, or a batch of fresh film to digitize? The best photo scanners offer high-resolution, colorful scans along with features to make the scanning process less tedious.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
when is golden hour and what it sunset photo 2
Photography

The magic hour creates magical photos. Here’s how to capture dreamy stunners

The golden hour, aka the magic hour, is a special time for photographers that happens twice a day. Here are some simple tips for making the most of this time to capture stunning portraits, landscapes, and the like.
Posted By Rachel Grozanick
kodak mobile film scanner review hands on hkg 0923
Photography

The Google Cardboard of scanners, this Kodak takes film from attic to Instagram

The Google Cardboard of film scanners, the Kodak Mobile FIlm Scanner uses a piece of cardboard and the camera that you already have in your pocket to get film in the attic on Instagram without a major investment.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best camera mounts gopro
Photography

Get a new perspective with the best mounts for your camera, from GoPro to DSLR

Mounting your camera is a great way to get new perspectives. From suction cups that can safely secure a heavy camera to a speeding vehicle to lightweight handlebar mounts, here are the best mounts for your GoPro, mirrorless camera, or DSLR.
Posted By Dan Ginn