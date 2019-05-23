Digital Trends
Photography

The Fujifilm GFX100 is a 102-megapixel, stabilized beast of a mirrorless camera

Hillary Grigonis
By
fujifilm gfx100 announced fujifilmgfx100
Fujifilm

After moving into medium format, Fujifilm is diving headfirst into triple-digit megapixels. Announced on Wednesday, May 23, the Fujifilm GFX100 doubles the earlier model’s megapixel count with 102, the highest resolution mirrorless camera yet. But that’s not the only first Fujifilm is making claims to — the GFX100 is also the first medium format with in-body image stabilization, 4K video, and a phase detection autofocus working from a backlit sensor. The camera was first teased during Photokina last year as a concept camera.

Designed as a flagship model and not a replacement to the GFX 50S or GFX 50R, the GFX100 houses a 102-megapixel medium format backlit sensor. That’s paired with the X-Processor 4 for handling what’s undoubtedly going to be large image files. The phase detection autofocus system on the sensor focuses up to twice as fast as the company’s other medium-format options, Fujifilm says, inspired by the autofocus on the X-T3. The camera can also shoot in 16-bit RAW or 16-bit TIFF.

That sensor is also capable of capturing 4K video at 30 fps, oversampling to about 50 megapixels for higher quality footage. The GFX100 doesn’t use the full medium-format sensor for that high-resolution video, but a 49.5mm diagonal crop of the sensor when shooting at a 17:9 aspect ratio, which still measures larger than the 43mm of a full-frame sensor. For video, the camera also supports H.265/HEVC codec, F-Log, and Hybrid Log Gamma, along with supporting the Fujifilm film simulation options popular on stills. Videos higher than 4K 30p 10 bit 4:2:0 quality are recorded using external HDMI equipment.

And as if the 102-megapixel sensor and 4K video aren’t enough firsts for the category, the GFX100 uses sensor-shift image stabilization for up to 5.5 stops of stabilization. The in-body stabilization system compensates for pitch, yaw, shift, and roll for more chances to use the medium-format camera handheld.

The technology is wrapped up in a mirrorless body that weighs about three pounds — which Fujifilm says is similar to the weight of a flagship full-frame DSLR. The thinnest point of the GFX100 measures just under two inches. The body is a bit larger than the GFX 50 series options, in part to accommodate a built-in vertical grip, a first for Fujifilm. That grip also allows the camera to accommodate two batteries, rated for about 800 shots together.

Along with a tilting 3.2 inch LCD, a secondary sub monitor can be customized to house exposure settings and other options, freeing up screen space on the main LCD for composition. Another display sits at the top panel. The electronic viewfinder boasts a 5.76-million dot resolution with 100% coverage.

Fujifilm expects the GFX100 to begin shipping in late June, with a list price of about $10,000.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Top Gun: Maverick: Everything we know about the movie so far
nikon coolpix b600 review feat
Product Review

Nikon's Coolpix B600 is long on zoom and short on price, but you should skip it

The Nikon Coolpix B600 has two big things going for it -- a 60x zoom lens and a $330 price. But the camera cuts too many features and doesn't deliver the quality you'd expect.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
photo portfolio services photographer
Photography

Photographer sues Ariana Grande after she posts his images of her on Instagram

A professional photographer is suing Ariana Grande after she posted photos on Instagram that he'd taken of her. Grande used the post to promote one of her albums, but the photographer says she used the photos without permission.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to use instagram guide 12
Social Media

Instagram ditches plans for stand-alone Direct messaging app

Instagram is shuttering it's stand-alone messaging app, Direct, after testing it since 2017. While the messaging features remain intact inside Instagram, the separate app will be discontinued in the next few weeks.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to manage multiple Instagram accounts
Social Media

6 easy ways to archive all of your favorite Instagram videos

Saving Instagram videos should be just as easy as taking a screenshot. So, we've put together a list of the best apps and tools that save your favorite Instagram videos onto your phone or computer.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Gannon Burgett
Nikon Z7 Review
Photography

Nikon recalls batches of Z 6 and Z 7 cameras for faulty stabilization systems

Nikon has issued a service advisory for some batches of its popular Z 6 and Z 7 mirrorless cameras, due to image stabilization systems that may not function fully. Nikon will repair the affected models free of charge.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon Coolpix P1000 review
Photography

The best Nikon cameras, from DSLRs to superzooms

After reviewing dozens of Nikon cameras, we've rounded up the top models from the mighty D850 to the 125x-zoom P1000. These are the best Nikons you can buy right now.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet robo firefly feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Insect drones and kinetic sculpture robots

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
how to manage multiple Instagram accounts
Social Media

Be the master of your own Insta-verse with multiple Instagram accounts

Whether you own a small business or have separate Instagram accounts for your five cats, we'll walk you through the process of switching between your multiple accounts on your Apple or Android devices.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Best selfie apps
Mobile

Treat your selfie with one of these 13 apps made to beautify your pics

Selfies might be a phenomenon second only to karaoke, but they're not the easiest thing in the world to create. Thankfully, these awesome selfie apps for Android and iOS will make beautifying your self-portraits easier than capturing them.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
peak design travel tripod impressions 12
Photography

Peak Design’s Travel Tripod is must-have gear for traveling photographers

Peak Design has returned to Kickstarter to launch its latest product, the Travel Tripod. The company's first tripod, it uses a unique design with a triangular center column to minimize the volume it takes up in your bag.
Posted By Daven Mathies
what is a mirrorless camera
Photography

What are mirrorless cameras and are they better than DSLR cameras?

What exactly is a mirrorless camera, and what makes them so special? In this article, we break down the specifics of mirrorless cameras, including how they differ from the likes of a DSLR camera, and what kind of pros and cons are.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
what is iso button
Photography

What is ISO? A camera's sensitivity to light -- and how to use it -- explained

Curious what ISO is and how it affects your photos? Here's everything you need to know about the fundamental camera setting, including how it impacts exposure and how to properly adjust it for certain scenarios.
Posted By Daven Mathies
olympus tough tg 6 news lifestyle 10
Photography

Olympus launches Tough TG-6 waterproof compact, and we’re not entirely sure why

With a spec sheet nearly identical to that of its predecessor, we're having a hard time figuring out what's new about the Olympus Tough TG-6. A new flash diffuser and fisheye adapter were also announced.
Posted By Daven Mathies