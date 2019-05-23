Share

After moving into medium format, Fujifilm is diving headfirst into triple-digit megapixels. Announced on Wednesday, May 23, the Fujifilm GFX100 doubles the earlier model’s megapixel count with 102, the highest resolution mirrorless camera yet. But that’s not the only first Fujifilm is making claims to — the GFX100 is also the first medium format with in-body image stabilization, 4K video, and a phase detection autofocus working from a backlit sensor. The camera was first teased during Photokina last year as a concept camera.

Designed as a flagship model and not a replacement to the GFX 50S or GFX 50R, the GFX100 houses a 102-megapixel medium format backlit sensor. That’s paired with the X-Processor 4 for handling what’s undoubtedly going to be large image files. The phase detection autofocus system on the sensor focuses up to twice as fast as the company’s other medium-format options, Fujifilm says, inspired by the autofocus on the X-T3. The camera can also shoot in 16-bit RAW or 16-bit TIFF.

That sensor is also capable of capturing 4K video at 30 fps, oversampling to about 50 megapixels for higher quality footage. The GFX100 doesn’t use the full medium-format sensor for that high-resolution video, but a 49.5mm diagonal crop of the sensor when shooting at a 17:9 aspect ratio, which still measures larger than the 43mm of a full-frame sensor. For video, the camera also supports H.265/HEVC codec, F-Log, and Hybrid Log Gamma, along with supporting the Fujifilm film simulation options popular on stills. Videos higher than 4K 30p 10 bit 4:2:0 quality are recorded using external HDMI equipment.

And as if the 102-megapixel sensor and 4K video aren’t enough firsts for the category, the GFX100 uses sensor-shift image stabilization for up to 5.5 stops of stabilization. The in-body stabilization system compensates for pitch, yaw, shift, and roll for more chances to use the medium-format camera handheld.

The technology is wrapped up in a mirrorless body that weighs about three pounds — which Fujifilm says is similar to the weight of a flagship full-frame DSLR. The thinnest point of the GFX100 measures just under two inches. The body is a bit larger than the GFX 50 series options, in part to accommodate a built-in vertical grip, a first for Fujifilm. That grip also allows the camera to accommodate two batteries, rated for about 800 shots together.

Along with a tilting 3.2 inch LCD, a secondary sub monitor can be customized to house exposure settings and other options, freeing up screen space on the main LCD for composition. Another display sits at the top panel. The electronic viewfinder boasts a 5.76-million dot resolution with 100% coverage.

Fujifilm expects the GFX100 to begin shipping in late June, with a list price of about $10,000.