Fujifilm X RAW Studio makes conversions a snap using gear you already own

Fujifilm photographers can now convert RAW files almost just as quickly as the camera can take a single photo. On Wednesday, November 29, Fujifilm launched the Fujifilm X RAW Studio, a conversion software that uses the camera’s processor instead of the computer’s, alongside new firmware for the X-T2, X-T20 and GFX 50S.

While there are a number of computer-based options to convert RAW files, changing the format of high-resolution photos is typically time-consuming. With X Raw Studio, users plug their X series camera into the computer and the processing is done entirely on the camera’s X-Processor Pro. By using the camera’s hardware instead of the computer’s, Fujifilm says users can convert files almost as quickly as it takes the camera to snap a single photo. Since the program uses the camera’s processor, the software offers quick processing speeds no matter what CPU the computer uses.

Fujifilm fans will also appreciate the program’s ability to apply different image settings before batch-processing large groups of photos. The company says the tonality, color reproduction, noise reduction, and other characteristic elements of Fujifilm photos can be applied to the RAW images during conversion in the same way the cameras allow for in-camera adjustments during conversion. Conversion settings can also be saved to repeat the effects later into different profiles, which can also be shared with other users.

The Mac version of Fujifilm X Raw Studio launched Wednesday, November 29, while the PC version is expected for February 2018. The software is currently compatible with the GFX 50s and X-T2 with updated firmware, while firmware will also soon be released to allow the software to work with the X-Pro2 and X100F. The software is free to download.

Along with launching the new software, the company also released a handful of firmware updates which add a few new options along with compatibility with the new software. For the GFX 50S, the update improves the camera’s compatibility with third-party flash systems, allowing for high-speed sync and TTL while using off-camera flash. The electronic viewfinder also sees some improvements, with a range now extended to -6 and -7 for more brightness options while an Eye Sensor + LCD display mode will display the image on the LCD screen after shooting through the viewfinder.

For the X-T2, firmware version 3.0 brings enhanced continuous autofocus performance — the company says the update allows the camera to track subjects half the size moving at twice the speed. The update also brings similar third-party flash compatibility. The X-T20’s update offers touch panel use while still shooting through the viewfinder. The update also brings compatibility with the Instax Share SP-3 printer to all three cameras.

The updated firmware is available directly through Fujifilm’s website.