Hasselblad’s CFV II and 907X are a modern take on a photography classic

Daven Mathies
The refreshed X1D II 50C wasn’t the only camera Hasselblad announced on Wednesday, June 19. The company also introduced the CFV II 50C digital back and 907X camera body, a modern take on one of the most iconic film cameras ever made. As part of the same V system that Hasselblad has been building for decades, you can use the new digital back with V series cameras and lenses from some 60 years ago, from a time before digital photography was even a dream. The CFV II even features the same chrome trim as those older camera bodies, completing the aesthetic.

But there is also a more modern approach available to photographers. The 907X camera body, announced alongside the CFV II 50C, will let you use the digital back with X system lenses, the same ones used on the X1D mirrorless camera. When the CFV II and 907X body are used together, the combination makes for Hasselblad’s most compact medium format camera ever — smaller than both older V series models and the new X1D, which was already one of, if not the, smallest medium format systems available.

It’s hard to call the 907X a camera body — it looks like little more than a shim with a lens mount carved out of it. And that’s basically what it is. The X system lenses use a much shorter flange-back distance than old V system film lenses, so the camera can be much shorter. It has very little in the way of physical controls, but as a fully digital system, you can simply control it from the CFV II back itself.

Wednesday’s reveal was little more than a development announcement, with things like pricing and availability still up in the air. A few technical features were revealed, however. The CFV II 50C, as its name implies, uses the same 50-megapixel medium-format sensor of the X1D, and we’re certainly not complaining about it. When used with the 907X, the tilting touchscreen evokes the waist-level viewfinders of film-era V system camera bodies. The display retracts to rest flush with the camera body, leaving the classic profile intact, right down to the gently curved corners. The only other giveaway that this is a modern digital camera is the USB-C port on the side.

Given that the X1D II is launching at a new lower price of under $6,000, we’re hopeful that the CFV II and 907X will offer another affordable entry point into the world of full-frame cameras. It may not have all the functionality and tech of the X1D, but it sure is pretty.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
loupedeck plus final cut pro x hands on impressions 10
Photography

The Loupedeck Plus custom keyboard will make you feel like a pro video editor

With recently added support for Final Cut Pro X, the Loupedeck Plus improves speed and accuracy for video editors. With a collection of customizable buttons and dials, the Loupedeck can almost completely replace a mouse and keyboard setup.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Social Media

These are the best ways to make your own animated GIF to share

Love sharing GIFs with your friends and peers, but wish you could make your own? Here's how to do so in Photoshop, or using a few other methods that don't require you to shell out a premium fee with each calendar year.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Photography

You don't need an epic budget to shoot epic photos with the best cheap cameras

You don't need a huge budget to shoot epic photos with the best cheap cameras. There are great deals to be found on both lower-end cameras and older versions of high-end cameras that you can still find new.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
edelkrone ortak flextilt 3d printed head 2
Photography

Can’t afford this $150 tripod head? Just 3D print the Edelkrone Ortak FlexTilt

Edelkrone's FlexTilt tripod head retails for about $150 — or you could 3D print your own with a $30 part kit and the cost of materials. The Edelkrone Ortak FlexTilt Head 3D is a 3D-printed tripod head.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
lightroom cc vs classic adobe lightroomcc revisedsansadapter
Photography

What’s the difference between Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic?

Lightroom CC has evolved into a capable photo editor, but is it enough to supplant Lightroom Classic? We took each program for a test drive to compare the two versions and see which is faster, more powerful, and better organized.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Adobe Lightroom CC phone
Photography

Tapped out? Edit faster with 5 gesture shortcuts in Lightroom CC on mobile

Missing those keyboard shortcuts when photo editing on a smartphone or iPad? Lightroom has a handful of gesture-based controls that can help fill the gaps, if you know where to find them.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Google-Street-View-feature-image
Mobile

Learn how to create a 360-degree panorama with your phone and Google Street View

Google Street View encourages you to explore the great outdoors, including landmarks, natural wonders, and even your own neighborhood. Learn how to create 360-degree imagery using your smartphone camera to add locations to Google Maps.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Photography

Adobe concocts an A.I. that can detect — and reverse — manipulated photos

The company behind the software that's often used to manipulate photographs may help make it easy to spot a fake photo. Researchers at Adobe recently created an artificially intelligent program that can recognize fake photos of faces.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
lensbaby omni filter system hands on impressions review 33
Photography

Go go gadget camera! Lensbaby’s Omni lens filter is worthy of Inspector Gadget

Holding a prism in front of your lens has become a popular way to create in-camera effects, but it's not always practical. Lensbaby's Omni uses a pair of magnetic arms to hold different effect wands over the lens, freeing up your hands.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
olympus mc 20 teleconverter e m1 mark ii firmware news on m1x
Photography

New teleconverter from Olympus doubles the reach of its longest lenses

Olympus is expanding deeper into the territory of sports and wildlife photography with a new 2x teleconverter that offers an impressive 1,200mm full-frame equivalent range when used on the company's current longest lens.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Computing

The best webcams you can buy are mostly made by Logitech

Webcams are a bundled feature in most laptops, but if yours doesn't have one or you're video conferencing on a desktop, you might need a standalone webcam. These are the best webcams you can buy.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Hasselblad X1D II 50c
Photography

Hasselblad X1D II 50C is a faster, cheaper, more refined medium-format camera

The sequel to the world's first medium-format mirrorless camera, the Hasselblad X1D II 50C is all about performance improvements and a refined shooting experience. It gains a new processor, OLED EVF, and 3.6-inch LCD screen.
Posted By Daven Mathies
canon powershot sx420 gets price cut on walmart
Deals

The Canon PowerShot SX420 bundle gets a massive price cut from Walmart

Looking for a feature-packed and lightweight camera? You may want to check out the Canon PowerShot SX420. Right now, Walmart is offering this model at a huge discount. Normally $611, it is available for only $189.
Posted By Erica Katherina