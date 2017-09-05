Cameras inspired by Facebook’s 360 Surround get even cheaper with Obsidian Go

Why it matters to you Virtual reality cameras that mix 360 and 3D are beginning to become more accessible to creators. The Obsidian Go is less than half the price of the high-end models.

Hollywood-level 3D, 360 video is getting as bit more accessible. On Monday, the China-based VR company Kandao announced the Obsidian Go, a more affordable alternative to the company’s high-end 3D 360 cameras.

The Obsidian R and S were inspired from Facebook’s open source Surround 360 camera project, with the social media company themselves showcasing the Obsidian camera at the F8 conference earlier this year. While the Obsidian S sports 4K at up to 120fps, and the Obsidian R offers 8K 3D video at 30fps, the Obsidian Go is designed for creators that are new to virtual reality. The Obsidian Go shoots in both 3D and 2D, with 4K (3840 x 3840) 30fps videos. Still photos have twice the resolution with 8K capability.

The Go sports a similar design as the original cameras, inspired from the human eye with the off-set lenses. The camera uses six, 16 megapixel backlit sensors to capture full spherical 360 x 180 degree shots. Each sensor is paired with an f/2 fisheye lens. All the sensors are synchronized for simplified stitching and post processing through the included software, Kandao Studio.

The software allows creators to manage the stitch through multiple stitching options. Kandao Studio is based on deep learning algorithms for one-click processing, along with features like panoramic stabilization, according to the company. Kandao is also working on adding support for depth-map generation with 6 DOF (degrees of freedom). Once the feature is added to the software, the program also allows creators to edit the video for head-mounted displays. Videos processed with that depth map allow viewers wearing VR goggles to lean in or even take steps inside the footage.

Kandao says the camera’s 8K (7680 x 7680) still photos, built-in interval shooting, and battery life up to four hours also makes the camera idea for shooting time-lapses. The Go also supports DNG files, a type of RAW image file. Wireless remote control is also included through built-in Wi-Fi and a remote control.

The Obsidian Go is expected to retail for about $2,500, with shipping beginning in mid-October.

Along with the launch of the Go, Kandao also announced the official price of the R and S cameras at $6,999 — $3,000 less than the original expected price.