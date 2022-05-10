Landscape photography contest offers special Iceland prize

Despite its remote location, Iceland’s extraordinary natural beauty attracts visitors from around the world.

Gushing waterfalls, active volcanoes, steaming hot-springs, and, if you’re lucky, the Northern Lights, the country leaves a lasting impression on those who travel there.

To celebrate the island’s stunning natural beauty, Iceland’s Hotel Rangá has launched the Midnight Sun Catcher Contest for photographers around the world, with an incredible prize of a free 10-day stay at the hotel in June. And yes, flights are also included.

In exchange, the winner will be asked to spend some of their stay taking photos of the midnight sun, with the best images showcased on the hotel’s website.

Hotel Rangá, located about 5o miles south-east of the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík, decided to run the contest following the huge success of a similar competition that it ran last winter that focused on the Northern Lights.

This time, however, it’s all about the summer sun.

“During Iceland’s summer months, the sun barely sets, providing endless opportunities for daytime adventure photography,” the hotel says on its website, adding that the winner will have a great opportunity to build up their photography portfolio.

The lucky guest will also have the chance to “explore the photogenic land of fire and ice on their days off,” the hotel says, though if photography is your passion, then taking pictures for the hotel’s website will hardly feel like work.

Think you have what it takes to become Hotel Rangá’s Midnight Sun Catcher? The application form on its website requires you to include samples of your work and also provide links to any social media accounts that you run.

But if you want to get involved, you’d better hurry. The contest closes on Sunday, May 15.

