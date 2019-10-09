After launching with a miniature light for smartphones and action cameras, Lume Cube is back with a light with an even better mix of size and power. The Lume Cube 2.0 is a golf ball-sized LED light for mobile photography and videography with enhanced features and a new low-light mode.

Like the original first launched on Kickstarter 2014, the Lume Cube 2.0 is an adjustable 750 LUX LED light, but a new low light mode allows photographers and videographers to make adjustments in 1% increments. The feature is designed for balancing the light from the Lume Cube with the scene for a more subtle lighting effect.

Lume Cube says the changes are the direct result of customer feedback from the original mobile lighting product, with updated LED technology. The new light is color balanced to match daytime light while spreading the light over a larger surface area — 80 degrees compared to 60 degrees.

While the light can also be used with cameras, action cameras, and drones, the Lume-X app allows the light to be triggered as a wireless flash from an iOS or Android device. A built-in sensor also allows a slave flash mode — where the light is triggered by the built-in flash from the camera.

The Lume Cube also works as a continuous light source and the two-button system on the body allows the light to be controlled without the app.

Like the original, the updated light is designed to pair with a waterproof action camera. Waterproof down to 30 feet, the company calls the light’s construction “bomb-proof” with an aluminum body.

The light also gains better battery life, with a rating of up to 1.5 hours at full power. The USB charging was also upgraded to USB-C. A built-in tripod thread allows for mounting options as well as more flexibility with off-camera positions.

“Lume Cube 2.0 is the enhanced and improved version of the original light that made us who we are,” said co-founder and vice president of sales and marketing Riley Stricklin. “We’ve taken every critique, criticism, and wish from our current customer base of over 100,000 creators and incorporated them into this new edition. We are very proud of this product and the incredible technology we’ve been able to fit into its small and durable body.”

Retailing for about $90, the light includes a shoe mount adapter, warming gel, and diffuser.

