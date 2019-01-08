Digital Trends
Photography

Eye AF is coming to the Nikon Z6, Z7, along with CFexpress compatibility

Hillary Grigonis
By
Nikon Z6 Best Camera 2018
Hillary Grigonis / Digital Trends

Nikon’s new mirrorless cameras are already getting new features, thanks to firmware. During CES 2019, Nikon shared a trio of new features that are currently under development for the Z7 and Z6, including CFexpress support, Eye AF, and ProRes RAW. The firmware doesn’t yet have a launch date.

Eye AF, Nikon says, will make capturing sharp eyes easier when photographing portraits as well as street and event photography. The software helps automatically detect the eyes to help avoid misplaced focal points. Eye AF, if done right, could be a welcome addition to the series — since options like the Sony a7R III already includes Eye AF.

The Z6 and Z7’s XQD memory card slot will also be able to accommodate CFexpress cards with the firmware update. CFexpress and XQD are both similar formats larger than the traditional SD card, with a few notable differences. CFexpress cards limit out at certain speeds and capacities, while XQD cards are fast and could be even faster in the future.

Nikon lists that speed along with a handful of other reasons like capacity, transfer rates, and durability as reasons why the company went with the XQD instead of the older CFexpress format. However, Sony is the only major manufacturer producing XQD cards and they can sell for nearly $150 for a 64GB card. The firmware update will open up more options — and allow photographers who already had CFexpress cards to put those cards back to use.

Finally, the upcoming firmware will allow support for the ProRes RAW codec, in addition to Nikon’s own N-Log format. ProRes recording will require the ATOMOS Ninja V in order to output that format, however.

While the firmware doesn’t yet have a launch date, models with the updated firmware were on display during CES. Nikon says the firmware update is based on user feedback.

At CES, Nikon also launched the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S lens, the widest lens yet for the Z series. The lens is also unique in that, despite the ultra-wide angle, the lens still accepts filters at the front, because the front element isn’t as rounded as most full frame ultra-wide-angle lenses. Nikon also says that the lens is lighter and more compact than the similar F-mount lens. A filmmakers’ kit for the Nikon Z6 was also part of Nikon’s CES announcements.

Nikon’s live presentations and discussions are being livestreamed from CES through January 11 at nikonusa.com/live.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung’s blistering 219-inch Micro LED TV will cook your eyeballs, blow your mind
awesome tech you cant buy yet gaze tray feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Germ-killing faucets, the ultimate charging tray

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
lume cube air vc lighting kit dsc00256
Photography

Lume Cube wants to help you look your best while livestreaming

You're ready to start a video conference or go live, thenn you realize the lighting is all wrong. The Lume Cube Air VC is a lighting kit designed specifically for video conferencing and livestreaming.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
insta360 titan announced ces 2019 front
Photography

Forget 8K, the Insta360 Titan records 11K that can still play back on smartphones

The Insta360 Titan is an 11K 360 camera -- and a 10K VR camera -- yet software allows the footage to be played back at full resolution, even on smartphones. The camera also uses the largest sensors in a standalone 360 camera yet.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
obsbot tail ces 2019 with skateboard
Photography

This A.I.-powered camera follows the action to produce epic selfie videos

Want to capture more epic action selfies? The Obsbot Tail is a camera-gimbal combo that uses artificial intelligence to follow the action. Using a handful of different modes, the camera works to keep the action in the frame.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
panasonic lumix s1r ands1 announced photokina 2018 2
Photography

Panasonic’s full-frame cameras will have multi-shot high-resolution modes

Panasonic's S1 and S1R full-frame mirrorless cameras will both feature High Resolution Mode, which combines eight exposures to achieve significantly more resolution than the camera's 24- and 47-megapixel sensors offer on their own.
Posted By Daven Mathies
how to repost on instagram instasave screen 4
Social Media

Looking to share some content? Here's how to repost on Instagram

Ever seen a cool picture on Instagram that you wanted to share? There's no official means of reposting content on Instagram, but there are a few workarounds. We break down the two most logical choices for getting the job done.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
kodak smile instant camera ces 2019 classic black 2 copy
Photography

New Kodak-branded instant digital cameras are designed for nostalgia

The Kodak Smile Classic Instant Camera mixes digital convenience with a nostalgic design. C+A Global announced a trio of new Kodak Smile products ahead of CES 2019, including two cameras and a mobile printer.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
canon vixia hf g50 camcorders ces 2019 3qlcdopen hires
Photography

Canon pulls veil off its 4K prosumer and waterproof camcorders at CES 2019

Canon's prosumer G-series has its first 4K member, the Canon Vixia HF G50. The prosumer camera offers a 20x zoom with that high resolution. Canon also today launched the waterproof Vixia HF W11 and W10.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nexoptic doubletake digital binocular ces 2019 binoculars 7
Photography

These are the sci-fi inspired digital binoculars you didn’t know you wanted

Binoculars haven't changed that dramatically over the years, but Canadian optics company NexOptic is hoping to change that with its DoubleTake digital binoculars which replace the usual eyecups with a 5-inch HD display.
Posted By Daven Mathies
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
nikon nikkor z 14 20mm f4 unveiled ces 2019 z6 group horzflt
Photography

Nikon Z goes wide with new 14-30mm optics and Z6 filmmaker’s kit

The Nikon Z series can now shoot as wide as 14mm without a lens adapter. Today, Nikon launched the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm F/4 S mirrorless lens, which is lighter and smaller than the DSLR equivalent and can also accommodate lens filters.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
flickr redesigns profiles 64568015 ml
Photography

Flickr’s free users with more than 1,000 photos need to make a decision

If you have a free Flickr account and hold more than 1,000 photos or videos exclusively on its servers, then you'll need to download it soon to save it from deletion. Alternatively, you can upgrade to Flickr's Pro plan.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Photography

With addition of RAW video, Nikon Z Series looks to win over filmmakers

Nikon is bringing RAW video to its Z Series mirrorless cameras, becoming the first non-cinema camera manufacturer to do so. Using an external recorder from Atomos, users will be able to shoot in the new Apple ProRes RAW format.
Posted By Daven Mathies
axis lucid 3d 180 camera ces 2019 image copy
Photography

Camera records real-life scenes to design virtual worlds using a single device

Creating virtual reality worlds may get a bit easier in 2019 -- the Axis is a camera module that records a 180-degree depth map, allowing designers to reconstruct the scene for virtual or augmented reality.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis