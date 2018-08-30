Digital Trends
Photography

With an updated clip design, Olloclip X lenses will work on (almost) any phone

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 4
olloclip multi device clip announced fisheye macro 1
Olloclip
olloclip multi device clip announced fisheye macro 3
Olloclip
olloclip multi device clip announced fisheye macro 2
Olloclip
olloclip multi device clip announced fisheye macro 5
Olloclip

Few smartphone lenses cross boundaries between devices and operating systems without upgrading the case or mount — but Olloclip’s latest accessories are designed to adapt the mobile lenses to nearly any device. On Thursday, August 30, Olloclip announced the Multi-Device Clip, an accessory that allows the company’s new Connect X lenses to work with most smartphones. The company also says the new clip works with “many other devices” — which could mean compatibility with some tablets.

The Multi-Device Clip uses a clip design (after all, it is in the Olloclip name) but adapts the design with an expanding clip. The company says the clip adapts for a proper alignment between the lens and the device’s built-in camera, keeping the lens flush over the glass of the existing camera even with different sized smartphones. Along with working with most smartphones, Olloclip says the clip works with thin cases and screen protectors with a combined thickness of up to 12mm.

The new clip is compatible with all the Connect X lenses, Olloclips’ lenses that originally launched for the iPhone X. The lens family includes six options (some of them with multiple lenses in one) from super wide to a 21x macro lens.

“The Multi-Device Clip is unlike any product on the market,” Todd Williams, global sales director at Olloclip, said in a press release. “It remains our goal at Olloclip to continually enhance consumer’s mobile photography experience through the most compact, accurate, and easy-to-use products. We designed the Multi-Device Clip to serve the greatest range of smartphones, including those with a screen protector or thin case, for ultimate versatility.”

The compatible Connect X lenses include a Super-Wide 120-degree lens and an Ultra-Wide 155-degree lens with an action-camera-like view. A 2x telephoto lens is also part of the lens series, along with a fisheye-macro combo lens. Additional macro lenses in the series are available as a 7x and 14x combo lens and a microscopic 21x lens.

Because the clip isn’t designed for a specific device, users have to switch the orientation to move from the back to the front camera, unlike Olloclip’s existing clips that allow for using two lenses at once on the selfie camera and rear-facing camera. The multiple-device compatibility could help make the lenses accessible to less popular smartphone models, as well as opening up the possibility of using the same accessory through multiple smartphone updates. 

Olloclip says the clip fits most smartphones, but doesn’t specify which models may not work with the new clip.

The new clip is slated for arrival in mid-September. The clip will sell with any Connect X lens for $60, with additional lenses available separately beginning at $45. Olloclip says it will also make the clip available without lenses for users that already own Connect X lenses.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
awesome tech you cant buy yet logicink wearable feature
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: UV-sensitive tattoos and ultrasonic washing machines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Nikon Z7 Mirrorless Camera
Photography

Photo FOMO: What’s stranger, a selfie by a DSLR or a Taylor Swift Fuji?

In this week's Photo FOMO, see why Jauwei is coming under fire for smartphone camera ads (again) and what, exactly, a Taylor Swift camera looks like. There's also info about Yoguno's new lens and new XQD cards.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Apple iPhone 7 Plus iphone 8 plus
Photography

How to hide photos on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch

People take tons of photos using their smartphones, but not all are meant to be shared or seen. Luckily, hiding photos on your iOS device is easy, whether you want to use built-in utilities or apps with added security.
Posted By Brie Barbee
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9
Photography

Don't fake it in Instagram! Shoot real retro with our favorite instant cameras

Instant film photography has had its ups and downs, but now it's enjoying a revival. To help you find the best instant camera for your needs, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, from basic to extraordinary.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
interactive foliage map for fall colors
Outdoors

Photo op: This interactive foliage map will help you plan your fall adventures

If you're planning to get out and about to enjoy the beautiful fall colors in the next few months, then this interactive foliage map will help you to enjoy your trips all the more.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
phase one infinity xf announced camera system front view
Photography

Phase One’s upgradeable Infinity IQ4 medium format camera platform boasts 150MP

Can a camera last forever? Phase One's new Infinity Platform is designed to stay updated over time, and starts already ahead of the curve with two models that are the first available medium format cameras to boast 150 megapixels.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Epson Surecolor P400 review
Photography

The best printers money can buy, from Canon and Brother to Epson and HP

No matter how much of life moves into the digital space, there's always a place for physical documents, and thus printers. We've rounded up some of the best printers around, so you can find one that suits your needs.
Posted By Will Nicol
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
engineers compact 5d imaging system measurement setup1
Emerging Tech

Engineers build new camera capable of taking pictures in five dimensions

Engineers have developed a new compact imaging system that’s capable of recording 5D images. It opens up exciting possibilities for security, medical imaging -- and even grocery shopping.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
nikon d3500 announced afp 18 55 vr front copy
Photography

Nikon’s gateway drug to a DSLR addiction just got better with the new D3500

Nikon's affordable D3000 series is back with a (slightly) updated sensor and processor alongside a redesigned body and improved battery life. The Nikon D3500 keeps the megapixel count the same, but slims down and simplifies controls.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis