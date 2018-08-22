Digital Trends
Photography

Panasonic LX100 II refines the experience of its powerful predecessor

Panasonic's pocket powerhouse gets a much-needed update

Gannon Burgett
By
1 of 7
panasonic lx100 mark ii lumix lx100ii
panasonic lx100 mark ii lumix 9
panasonic lx100 mark ii lumix 8
panasonic lx100 mark ii lumix 7
panasonic lx100 mark ii lumix 5
panasonic lx100 mark ii lumix 4
panasonic lx100 mark ii lumix 3

Panasonic has launched its latest advanced compact camera, the Lumix DMC-LX100 II. This is the first time Panasonic has used the mark II nomenclature, a departure from its usual incremental numbering system, and the camera shares many similarities with its predecessor, the Lumix LX100, but with several key improvements. Those include a higher resolution sensor, increased image buffer, a beefier grip, an improved rear LCD display, and Bluetooth connectivity.

At the core of the LX100 II is a new 17-megapixel Micro Four Thirds (MFT) sensor with multi-aspect cropping. Panasonic has opted to not use a low-pass filter over the sensor for increased sharpness and resolution. Powering the camera is the same Venus Engine image processor found in the LX100. Together, the sensor and processor can pump out 11 frames per second with autofocus locked, while the buffer will top out at 33 RAW images. On the other end of the spectrum, it’s now possible to capture exposures up to 30 minutes with the LX100 II — a solid increase over the 120-second limit of the LX100.

Video capabilities remain unchanged, but were already quite impressive for an advanced compact: 4K at a maximum 30 fps (for up to 15 minutes) or 1080p at a maximum 60 fps.

The same Light Speed AF with DFD Technology autofocus system also returns, but there’s a new focus stacking mode as part of the post-capture focus feature. 4K Photo mode has been updated with new auto-marking and sequence composition features. The auto-marking feature will automatically detect a face or motion in a series of images and mark those for easy retrieval in post-production. Sequence composition will take multiple exposures (between three and 40) from a sequence and combine them together into a single image.

In front of the sensor is the same 24-75mm f/1.7-2.8 Leica DC Vario-Summilux lens as its predecessor. The lens, constructed of eight aspherical lenses in five elements, features Panasonic’s Power Optical Image Stabilization (O.I.S.) and a nine-blade aperture for smooth bokeh. There’s also a built-in macro mode for extreme close-ups.

In addition to the white-balance bracketing seen on its predecessor, the LX100 II includes aperture and focus bracketing, so you can ensure you get just the shot you need with a single press of the shutter. The exposure compensation options have also been increased to plus-or-minus 5, a bump up from the plus-or-minus 3 on the LX100.

The 2,764-dot equivalent electronic viewfinder (EVF) is the same. The LCD monitor, however, gets a bit of an upgrade; it’s the same 3-inch size, but resolution has been bumped to 1,204K dots, up from 921K on the LX100.

In addition to the Wi-Fi and NFC of its predecessor, the LX100 II adds Bluetooth 4.2 for an always-on connectivity. When paired with Panasonic’s accompanying smartphone app, you can remotely trigger the camera using Bluetooth. Wi-Fi is still required for live view, however.

Panasonic says the LX100 II is rated for 340 shots per battery when fully charged — a decrease of 10 shots compared to the LX100. Thankfully, you can now charge the LX100 Mark II via USB, making it easier to fill back up on the fly.

The Panasonic LX100 II is set to ship in October for $999 bundled with the Panasonic GN7 or GN10 external flash unit.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Nokia 6.1 Plus: Everything we know
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
photo fomo aug 17 vsco apple 354e3ca39edd0a8f53b877c650e8b68212347940 hasselblad xv adapter 3000px
Photography

Photo FOMO: VSCO makes harsh sun look cool, Apple wants to make 360 look better

In this week's Photo FOMO, see how VSCO is trying to improve photos in harsh sunlight with new presets, how Apple thinks they can make 360 look better, and find out just how many photographers actually read licensing agreements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Canon EOS M5 review
Photography

From white skies to blurry subjects, how to fix common photo mistakes

You snapped the photo at the perfect moment, but the image is blurry. Understanding the most common photography mistakes can help capture better memories and more likable Instagrams. Here's how to fix these seven common photography…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
world photography day iphone influencers processed with vsco m5 preset
Photography

How iPhone photographers connect the world using only ‘basic’ gear

August 19 is World Photography Day, marking progress from the daguerreotype to the iPhone. But how do today's photographers create a connection to viewers using basic gear? We talked to iPhone photographers and influencers around the world…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon mirroless camera update
Photography

Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless is coming August 23 — here’s what we know so far

Nikon is keeping a tight lid on details surrounding its upcoming full-frame mirrorless camera, but we know it has a touchscreen, and the latest teaser is the most revealing. Here are all the teasers and analyst predictions.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to take a passport photo
Photography

From DIY to AAA, here’s how to take a passport photo in 6 different ways

If you're applying for a passport or renewing one, you need to submit a photo in your official application. There are strict guidelines, but fortunately, it's something you can do at home. Here's how to take a passport photo.
Posted By Les Shu
fujfilm 46 zoom broadcast multi group fujifilm46xzoom
Photography

Fujifilm now has a crazy 46x zoom lens — 9.5mm to 437mm — for 4K video

If you're watching a sports game next year and see the view zoom from an extreme wide angle to up close and personal, Fujifilm's new lens may be to blame. Here's how Fujifilm technology created a 46x zoom 9.5-437mm lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
samyangs first nikon autofocus lens is an ultra wide 14mm f 2 8 1557311663 copy
Photography

Samyang’s first Nikon autofocus lens is an ultrawide 14mm f/2.8

Samyang's venture into autofocus lenses continues with its first option for Nikon DSLRs. The bright F/2.8 lens captures a wide 14mm view, and Samyang the focus is quiet, quick, and accurate.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
insta360 pro 2 announced 3n3a1346
Photography

Insta360 Pro 2 shoots stabilized 8K VR video that you can watch on 4K headsets

The new Insta360 Pro 2 is the first pro-grade 360 camera to integrate stabilization -- but it also packs in a host of other features, including algorithms that allow the 8K videos to be viewed from 4K headsets and smartphones.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
leica m10 p announced 04 cu 2 lores srgb
News

Leica M10-P is so understated, there’s no red logo and (almost) no shutter noise

Go ahead, blend into the background. The Leica M10-P features the company's quietest shutter yet -- and the full-frame camera even ditches the iconic red logo. The model also brings the first touchscreen to the M line.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to get followers on instagram 1
Social Media

Instagram’s test of Recommended Posts is designed to not interrupt your feed

Instagram is testing Recommended Posts -- but it's probably not what you're thinking. The posts won't be inserted into the middle of the feed like an ad or like on other networks. Here's where the suggestions will be instead.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis