Afraid of missing out on the latest photo industry news while you’re out, well, actually taking pictures? Photography News of the Week is all the news you might have missed this week, published on the weekends. Alongside the biggest stories of the week, like a five camera smartphone, the new Sony FE 135mm f/1.8 GM, Sigma’s upcoming L-mount lenses, the Nikon A1000 and B600, and the Ricoh Theta Z1, find briefs on the latest in accessories and photography news from this week.

Sony’s newest accessory controls cameras with Bluetooth

Sony photographers can soon control their camera from a distance using Bluetooth — without a smartphone. The Sony RMT-P1BT is a wireless remote commander that uses Bluetooth to communicate with the camera body. Sony says the camera responds within .05 seconds for fast response.

While Bluetooth-equipped cameras can also be controlled remotely with a smartphone app, the body of the remote is dust and moisture sealed, and includes an LED indicator light displaying the connection status. Controls also include focus buttons, a custom c1 button, a video record button and controls for power zoom or digital zoom. The remote is also compatible with Bulb mode shooting for long exposures.

The wireless remote will be available beginning in April, selling for about $80.

Fujifilm is increasing prices on film and photo paper

Buying a lot of Fujifilm film and photo paper? You may want to stock up before April. This week, Fujifilm said that prices on film will be increasing by a minimum of 30 percent. Fujifilm’s photo paper is also expected to see an increase in the double digits.

The price changes will go into effect on April 1. Fujifilm says the increase is due to the growing cost of materials and logistics.

Sony CFexpress Type B to offer speeds up to 1700 MB/s

The CFexpress format is gaining steam — or at least speed. Sony is now developing a new CFexpress Type B memory card that will offer faster speeds inside a tough shell. The CFexpress Type B will be capable of read speeds up to 1,700 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,480 MB/s.

Sony says the new card is based on a PCle Gen3 interface, creating three times the speed of the company’s current CFast cards. The upcoming card will also have Sony’s Tough designation, with protection against extreme environments, bends, and falls. The CFexpress Type B card — and a new MRW-G1 card reader — are currently under development but are expected to launch this summer.

Polaroid Originals OneStep+ goes all white in new design

The Polaroid Originals OneStep+ allows photographers to pick up a retro camera with modern features — and the camera is now sporting a new color scheme. This week, Polaroid Originals launched the OneStep+ White. Unlike one of the original color options, the new white edition has a white top and bottom on the retro-inspired camera. Inside, the camera packs the same features, including Bluetooth connectivity, double exposures, and manual mode.