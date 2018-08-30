Digital Trends
Photography

A.I. can now edit 200 photos at once, retouch skin with Photolemur update

Hillary Grigonis
By
1 of 3
photolemur 3 beauty batch edits 008
Skylum
photolemur 3 beauty batch edits 0002
photolemur 3 beauty batch edits 001
Skylum

Who needs buttons to edit photos anyway? Photolemur, the artificially intelligent photo editor that edits photos with just a drag-and-drop, can now edit up to 200 images at a time, including retouching skin and whitening teeth. After becoming part of the Skylum family of photo software earlier this year, pre-orders for Photolemur 3 launched on August 29.

Photolemur now uses 14 different A.I.-based technologies to edit photos with or without input from the user. In fact, a photo can be edited without any buttons by dragging and dropping the image into the program, Skylum says. The software isn’t exactly button-free though — a slider controls the intensity of the effects, while additional options turn features on and off. Users can also choose from six new photo filters.

The update brings automatic retouching for portraits and photos of people. The third generation of the program can clear skin imperfections alongside whitening teeth. The software can even enlarge and sharpen the eyes, Skylum says. The company doesn’t go in depth at how the A.I. behind the new feature works, but there’s likely a form of facial recognition involved in order to determine what to edit. The beauty edits are off by default but can be activated by clicking on a face icon next to the slider.

The software can now also perform batch edits — after selecting one edited photo, the program will apply similar adjustments to a group of up to 200 images. While the entire A.I. software is designed to speed up the photo-editing process, the batch edits aim to do that while still allowing for some custom settings. The batch tool was on Skylum’s radar when the software became integrated into the company earlier this year.

Photolemur, designed for photographers who don’t have the know-how or the time to edit, is based on A.I. that “learned” from analyzing millions of edited photos and finding commonalities between edits for similar types of images. At the launch in 2017, the original creators (who also launched Skylum) said that the software would learn and improve over time as more images are fed into the program. Skylum says the program now has more than 130,000 users.

Photolemur 3 will be available on September 13 for Mac and Windows. Pre-orders for the program are discounted to $49 for up to five device activations. Single activations and an upgrade option for current users will also be available once the program launches at $39 and $19, respectively.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
Up Next

Sennheiser debuts its first-ever true wireless earbuds, new gaming headset at IFA
honor play prod
Product Review

The Honor Play is a great phone for gamers, but will we see it in the U.S.?

Honor claims the Honor Play is crazy. Crazy because it has A.I., and because it has special tweaks that make playing games at max power its speciality. Can a phone that costs relatively little ever live up to them?
Posted By Andy Boxall
how to use Instagram Stories
Social Media

How to link your Instagram, Facebook accounts for unrivaled social synchronization

Instagram and Facebook go hand in hand. Here's how you can make the most of the superior integration offered by the two social media behemoths, which should help your pics gain more exposure in the long run.
Posted By Brie Barbee
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? Here are the best drones on the market right now

To help you navigate the increasingly large and ever-changing landscape of consumer UAVs, here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now
Posted By Drew Prindle
note 9 stylus on phone
Mobile

From snapping photos to scribbling, here’s what the S Pen can do on the Note 9

The Galaxy Note 9 is here, with an S Pen that's more useful than ever before. Here's everything you can do with the S Pen stylus on the Note 9, including its new Bluetooth capabilities.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
Apple iPhone 7 Plus iphone 8 plus
Photography

How to hide photos on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch

People take tons of photos using their smartphones, but not all are meant to be shared or seen. Luckily, hiding photos on your iOS device is easy, whether you want to use built-in utilities or apps with added security.
Posted By Brie Barbee
awesome tech you cant buy yet logicink wearable feature
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: UV-sensitive tattoos and ultrasonic washing machines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9
Photography

Don't fake it in Instagram! Shoot real retro with our favorite instant cameras

Instant film photography has had its ups and downs, but now it's enjoying a revival. To help you find the best instant camera for your needs, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites, from basic to extraordinary.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
interactive foliage map for fall colors
Outdoors

Photo op: This interactive foliage map will help you plan your fall adventures

If you're planning to get out and about to enjoy the beautiful fall colors in the next few months, then this interactive foliage map will help you to enjoy your trips all the more.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
phase one infinity xf announced camera system front view
Photography

Phase One’s upgradeable Infinity IQ4 medium format camera platform boasts 150MP

Can a camera last forever? Phase One's new Infinity Platform is designed to stay updated over time, and starts already ahead of the curve with two models that are the first available medium format cameras to boast 150 megapixels.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Epson Surecolor P400 review
Photography

The best printers money can buy, from Canon and Brother to Epson and HP

No matter how much of life moves into the digital space, there's always a place for physical documents, and thus printers. We've rounded up some of the best printers around, so you can find one that suits your needs.
Posted By Will Nicol
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
engineers compact 5d imaging system measurement setup1
Emerging Tech

Engineers build new camera capable of taking pictures in five dimensions

Engineers have developed a new compact imaging system that’s capable of recording 5D images. It opens up exciting possibilities for security, medical imaging -- and even grocery shopping.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett