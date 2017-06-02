Pinhole photography gets a modern makeover with this adjustable pinhole lens

Why it matters to you Pinhole Pro's adjustable pinhole sizes allows for more experimentation with the traditional technique, as well as video possibilities.

Pinhole photography has been around since the art’s earliest days, yet little has changed about the process of using a tiny hole instead of a glass-based lens to record an extreme long exposure. Manufacturing company Thingify, however, is working to change that by launching a pinhole lens that allows photographers to adjust the size of that tiny opening.

Like other pinhole lenses, some that exist in lens form and others that are simply a lens mount cover with a hole, the Pinhole Pro creates a soft, long exposure image. But unlike other options on the market, the Pinhole Pro has a rotating piece that allows users to change the size of the opening.

That capability, Thingify says, allows the age-old technique to be used with video and time lapses, as well as opening up more opportunities to experiment with the medium. The lens includes a range of pinhole sizes, with the largest options for mid- to high-ISO video — 0.1mm, 0.15mm 0.2mm 0.25mm 0.3mm, 0.35mm, 0.5mm, and 0.8mm.

The lens is designed without glass, keeping that original soft focus look traditional to pinhole photography. The body is made with anodized aluminum alloy. A rotating ring much like the aperture and zoom rings on a traditional lens, labeled with pinhole sizes, adjusts the size of the opening.

The Kickstarter originally launched intending to fund the manufacturing for the Pinhole Pro for mounts compatible with most major DSLR and film SLR mounts, but after exceeding the original goal, brought in options for Fujifilm X, Sony E and Micro 4/3 mounts. Design and testing for Canon and Nikon mounts are already completed, while funds raised from the Kickstarter will go towards manufacturing as well as the development of the additional mount systems. The campaign has already raised over $110,000, well beyond the original $14,802 goal.

Early backers can pick up the Pinhole Pro, provided the manufacturing process is successful, for a $50 pledge. Shipping is estimated to being in June for the Canon and Nikon mounts, with other mounts expected to be completed later this year. Once launched on retail markets, Thingify expects the lens to list for $179. The Kickstarter is nearing the end of the campaign, open until June 4 at 7:27 p.m. ET.