This promo code will save you $40 off a Ring Light with stand and phone holder

Bruce Brown
By
If you were only going to buy one light for still photography, YouTube videos, and creative selfies, an adjustable temperature ring light is a wise choice, especially when you can find a great deal. The Amazon listing for ESDDI’s 14-inch Ring Light checks all the boxes including a promo code that makes buying this versatile light an easy decision.

Two knobs on the ESDDI 14-inch Ring Light adjust the light’s brightness from 0 to 100% and color temperature from 3,200K to 5,200K. The Ring Light comes with a light stand, hot shoe adapter, smartphone holder, power cable, and a carrying bag. The ESDDI Ring Light’s regular price is $90. Entering the code ESDDILIGHT at checkout brings the price down to just $50, a $40 savings.

The 4,000-lumen ESDDI’s high light transmission ABS outer shell has a 14-inch outer diameter and 9-inch inner diameter. The shell holds 360 Surface Mounted Device (SMD) LED beads. The LED beads have a lifetime rating of 50,000 hours. The Ring Light’s 90-plus color rendering index (CRI) helps you capture true colors, and the diffused lighting significantly reduces shadows.

The included light stand adjusts to four levels, the tallest of which is six feet. When fully collapsed, the stand is only 19 inches long. The smartphone holder mounted behind the light adjusts from 55 to 80 millimeters in width, to hold most smartphones.

The ESDDI Ring Light plugs into AC power and runs continuously. There is no remote control function, so all adjustments must be made on the light. The ESDDI light has a 4.4-star rating on a 5-star scale based on 149 Amazon customer reviews. Customers give the light kit the highest scores for ease of use, easy assembly, and its use with portrait photography.

Listed on Amazon at its normal $90 price, the ESDDI 14-inch Outer Ring Light is available for $40 off with the promo code ESDDILIGHT when you check out. If you’re looking for an easily transportable ring light kit, complete with an adjustable stand, hot shoe adapter, and a phone adapter, the ESDDI Ring Light is a serious contender. Whether you want to use it for applying makeup, taking selfies, vlogging, portraits, or for general photographic duty, take advantage of the significant savings with the promo code to add this light to your camera kit.

