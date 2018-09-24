Digital Trends
Photography

Ricoh shows off upcoming GR III advanced compact with 3-axis stabilization

Daven Mathies
By
ricoh shows off upcoming gr iii advanced compact with 3 axis stabilization featured

Ricoh officially announced the third generation of its compact GR street-shooter Tuesday at Photokina. The GR III incorporates a newly designed lens and a higher resolution, 24-megapixel APS-C sensor, up from 16MP in the GR II. The camera, which is still under development, will be available in early 2019.

Although many details remain to be seen, Ricoh is calling it a “totally new breed” of GR camera, but core specifications like an 18.5mm f/2.8 (28mm full-frame equivalent) lens are returning. Other features will help bring it into the modern era, like USB-C and internal, 3-axis stabilization — a first for a GR camera. It also looks as if the sensor lacks an antialiasing filter, as AA Filter Simulator is listed on the spec sheet, which uses the sensor-shift stabilization system to mimic the effect of the filter, similar to what we’ve seen in some Pentax DSLRs (Ricoh owns Pentax).

There’s still no electronic viewfinder, so users must rely on the 3-inch LCD to frame pictures. However, this time around that screen is touch sensitive, which should help offer more direct access control without cluttering up the traditionally streamlined exterior of the camera with buttons. For users who want a viewfinder, the optional optical viewfinder available for previous models should still work here, as well.

In addition to a redesigned lens and new sensor, the GR III will also use a new image processor to help churn through all those extra pixels and could potentially improve performance in other areas. One such area could be continuous shooting speed, details of which have not been released, but the GR II topped out at just 4 frames per second, so there is room for improvement. Video could also benefit from faster processing, but it looks like 4K won’t be offered. Full HD 1080p, however, will be available at up to 60 fps.

While not wildly popular among consumers, the GR series carved out a niche for itself with street and travel photographers who gravitated toward its compact size and great image quality. The cameras are designed to be easily used in one hand. True to form, the GR III weighs only 257 grams, or just over half a pound, with memory card and battery loaded. What we don’t know at this time is battery life, maximum ISO sensitivity, the actual release date, or price, but the older GR II currently sells for $600.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
instagram profile
Social Media

Instagram could separate hashtags for less annoying posts

Just what features will Instagram add next? One enthusiast reverse engineered the app to uncover several potential features the app could be testing, including a dedicated spot for hashtags and geofencing.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best time to post on instagram
Photography

To post or not to post? Here's when you should put up a picture on the 'Gram

Let's be honest, the majority of us care about the popularity of our Instagram posts. There is a sweet spot, however, if you're looking to boost the number of likes and comments you receive. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Gannon Burgett
canon powershot sx70 hs announced top hires copy
Photography

Canon crams more resolution and speed in the 65x zoom PowerShot SX70 HS

The new Canon PowerShot SX70 HS keeps the same notable 65x zoom lens, but adds resolution, speed, and 4K video while lightening the camera body. The bridge camera is a much-needed update to the 4-year-old SX60 HS.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
how to use instagram guide 18
Social Media

Instagram feature that lets you reshare others’ posts may be on its way

Despite constant calls from many of its billion-plus users, Instagram has always refused to offer an option that lets Instagrammers reshare others' posts that appear on their feed. New reports suggest this could be about to change.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
News

Photography News of the Week: Fujifilm creates A.I. for use in designing albums

Spending too much time culling photos and designing albums? Fujifilm is developing artificial intelligence that could help. The A.I., new camera bags, and extreme weather camera protection are in Photography News of the Week.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet biolite headlamp feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Click-to-brew beer, comfy headlamps, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Nikon D750
Product Review

There's no such thing as the perfect camera, but Nikon's D750 is damn close

The Nikon D750 DSLR is an excellent example of what full-frame cameras can do. It produces beautiful photos and videos. But does it justify its high price? Yes, it does -- and the camera's age means an even better deal.
Posted By David Elrich, Hillary Grigonis
leica sofort unveiled dsc5351 final
Photo Galleries

Leica continues instant film trend with the classically styled Sofort camera

While the name may sound funny -- Sofort is German for immediately -- the Leica Sofort immediately pops out film photos. The company's first instant film camera uses classic Leica styling but adds a mirror for selfies.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
youtube
Photography

Musicbed gives YouTube creators a legal soundtrack option

YouTube flags videos that use copyrighted music in them -- so music licensing platform Musicbed is launching a new subscription plan and a way to tell YouTube's bots to back off with those flags.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
irix 150mm f28 macro lens announced photokina 2018 3 1920x1080 copy
Photography

Irix gets up close with the 150mm Macro in new, lightweight Dragonfly finish

Deviating from the company's original ultrawide lenses, Irix has announced a new 150mm macro lens. The Irix 150mm f/2.8 Macro 1:1 is the start of a new Dragonfly line that uses a unique construction for a lighter, durable body.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
snapchat
Social Media

Snap, then shop? Snapchat’s camera will soon buy stuff from Amazon

Want to Snap that item and buy it for yourself? Snapchat is testing an option to shop on Amazon using the camera. The tool works similar to Shazaming a song inside Snapchat; users tap and hold on the screen inside the camera mode.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis