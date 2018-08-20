Digital Trends
Photography

Samyang’s first Nikon autofocus lens is an ultra-wide 14mm f/2.8

Hillary Grigonis
By
samyangs first nikon autofocus lens is an ultra wide 14mm f 2 8 1557311663 copy
Samyang

Samyang is known for its wide, bright, name brand alternative lenses — but most of the lineup is manual focus. That’s quickly changing as Samyang launches its first Nikon autofocus lens (and eighth autofocus lens overall). On Monday, August 20, Samyang unveiled the Samyang 14mm f/2.8 for Nikon F mounts. (The lens will also be sold as a Rokinon 14mm f/2.8).

The new lens carries a similar design and spec list as the company’s 14mm with a Canon mount, but continues Samyang’s foray into autofocus lenses. The company now has autofocus lenses for Sony, Canon, and Nikon.

The 14mm captures a wide 116.6-degree view on a Nikon FX mount camera, or a 21mm view on a DX crop sensor camera like the D7500. While Samyang is new to autofocus lenses, the company says the lens offers fast, quiet, and accurate autofocus. The autofocus works on objects as close as roughly eight inches from the front of the lens. A switch on the side of the lens lets you select either autofocus or the manual focus mode.

Samyang’s lens lineup leans more toward the wide-angle options the South Korean company is known for. The company says that the new Nikon-mount 14mm offers high resolution in the center as well as the corners. The lens is constructed from 15 elements in 10 different groups and uses a seven-blade aperture.

The lens’ exterior is sealed for resistance to dust and moisture. The wide-angle prime weighs just a touch over a pound at around 17 ounces.

The lens joins brings the company’s total number of autofocus lenses to eight, covering a focal length range from 14mm to 85mm. All prime lenses, the lenses also all use a bright aperture — either an f/1.4 or an f/2.8 aperture. The company’s first Nikon autofocus joins existing options for Sony and Canon mounts. 

The autofocus lenses join the manual focus optics along with a cinema line. Samyang lenses are also sold under brands like Rokinon, and the Rokinon brand will also launch a 14mm f/2.8 in a Nikon mount.

The Nikon mount Samyang 14mm f/2.8 is slated for a September release, with its retail cost sitting around $800.

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone X Plus: News, rumors, specs, and more
pinnacle studio 22 announced ultimate color grading copy
Photography

Color grading pushes Pinnacle Studio 22 toward more pro video editing features

Designed for videographers that aren't pros but aren't basic users either, Pinnacle Studio 22 expands its advanced tools with color grading and four-point editing. The updates bring more advanced tools to the platform.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Ricoh Theta
Photography

Capture life in every direction with the best 360 cameras

While 360 cameras are still a new technology, that doesn't mean there's not a few that are worth a look. Whether you want to shoot from the middle or just need a simple, affordable option, here are the best 360 cameras on the market.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
How to use Adobe Spark Page
Web

Adobe Spark Page makes web design easy — here’s how to use it

Using artificial intelligence and simple tools, Adobe Spark Page is designed for easy web page design. Here's how to use Adobe Spark Page to create a travel journal, event page or any other one-page website.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
photo fomo aug 17 vsco apple 354e3ca39edd0a8f53b877c650e8b68212347940 hasselblad xv adapter 3000px
Photography

Photo FOMO: VSCO makes harsh sun look cool, Apple wants to make 360 look better

In this week's Photo FOMO, see how VSCO is trying to improve photos in harsh sunlight with new presets, how Apple thinks they can make 360 look better, and find out just how many photographers actually read licensing agreements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 V best point-and-shoot camera
Photography

These point-and-shoot cameras make your smartphone pics look like cave paintings

If your smartphone camera just isn't giving you the results you're looking for, maybe it's time to step up your game. The latest and greatest point-and-shoot cameras offer large sensors, tough bodies, and long lenses - something no phone…
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Canon EOS M5 review
Photography

From white skies to blurry subjects, how to fix common photo mistakes

You snapped the photo at the perfect moment, but the image is blurry. Understanding the most common photography mistakes can help capture better memories and more likable Instagrams. Here's how to fix these seven common photography…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
world photography day iphone influencers processed with vsco m5 preset
Photography

How iPhone photographers connect the world using only ‘basic’ gear

August 19 is World Photography Day, marking progress from the daguerreotype to the iPhone. But how do today's photographers create a connection to viewers using basic gear? We talked to iPhone photographers and influencers around the world…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon mirroless camera update
Photography

Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless is coming August 23 — here’s what we know so far

Nikon is keeping a tight lid on details surrounding its upcoming full-frame mirrorless camera, but we know it has a touchscreen, and the latest teaser is the most revealing. Here are all the teasers and analyst predictions.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to take a passport photo
Photography

From DIY to AAA, here’s how to take a passport photo in 6 different ways

If you're applying for a passport or renewing one, you need to submit a photo in your official application. There are strict guidelines, but fortunately, it's something you can do at home. Here's how to take a passport photo.
Posted By Les Shu