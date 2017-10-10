Samyang launches an ultra-bright, budget f1.4 35mm lens for Sony E mounts

Why it matters to you The new lens from Samyang offers a bright aperture at a more competitive price than the Sony option.

Lens company Samyang is bringing a new, budget autofocus lens for Sony a7 and a9 series shooters. On Tuesday, October 10, Samyang announced the launch of the Samyang AF 35mm F1.4 FE, a full-frame Sony E mount lens with a competitive price compared to Sony’s option.

The Samyang AF 35mm is designed with 11 elements in nine groups — the company claims image quality is maintained from the center to the corners of the shot. Two aspherical lenses and two high-refractive lenses along with a multi-coating help minimize chromatic aberrations. The lens also uses nine diaphragm blades.

“This new AF 35mm F1.4 FE works in harmony with full-frame mirrorless cameras in Sony E mount such as Sony α7 or α9 series,” the announcement said. “It is designed to appeal to enthusiasts and professionals who are ready to take the next step up in photography. It is the excellent companion to create artworks from everyday moments, while the tiny AF 35mm F2.8 FE released in June of this year is the perfect partner for everyday photographers.”

The 35mm is only the fourth lens from the company to use an autofocus system, but Samyang says that the focus is fast, quiet, and precise.

The bright f/1.4 aperture is designed for pairing with fast shutter speeds or creating a shallow depth of field. Samyang says the lens is ideal for professional photographers working in low light or shooting portraits, while the company’s 35mm f/2.8 launched earlier this year is ideal for everyday shooters.

The lens weighs in at about 25 ounces and measures about 4.5 inches long. The 35mm lens takes 67mm filters.

The 35mm f/1.4 will launch in November, with a 649 Euro list price, which translates into roughly $770. That is quite a wide price gap from the Sony-branded lens with similar features, the $1,600 Sony Distagon T* FE 35mm f/1.4. Sony’s option is weather-sealed with a physical aperture ring and a switch for swapping from manual to autofocus.

The latest 35mm joins a 14mm f/2.8, a 35mm f/2.8, and a 50mm f/1.4 for Samyang’s autofocus options. Samyang also offers a wide range of manual focus lenses as well as cinema lenses. The company has been rapidly expanding the number of lens options with a new XP series launched last year as well as several other single lens launches.