Previous Next 1 of 2 Sigma Sigma

Sigma’s workhorse 24-70mm f/2.8 Art lens is getting a refresh — for mirrorless cameras. On Wednesday, November 6, the company unveiled the Sigma 24-70mm F/2.8 DG DN Art lens for the L-Mount and Sony E-mount. The lens is the second Art series zoom that the company has redesigned.

Sigma’s Art line is the company’s flagship series designed for high-end optical performance — and the company says the new 24-70mm Art is no exception. Because of the bright aperture and versatile zoom, the 24-70mm F/2.8 is a popular lens choice among professional photographers. Sigma’s lens is designed with three aspheric elements to reduce aberrations, including chromatic aberration and sagittal coma aberration.

Sigma says the lens is designed for superior sharpness, from the center of the photo to the edges, throughout the lens’ zoom range. Super Multi-Layer Coating and Nano Porus coating helps the lens to fight flare while creating high contrast images. The lens aperture uses an 11-blade design.

The autofocus motor is good up to about seven inches from the front of the lens, with a maximum 1:2.9 ratio allowing for some types of close-up shots.

While the lens builds on the success of the Sigma 24-70 f/2.8 DG OS HSM, the earlier lens was made for Nikon, Canon, and Sigma mounts. Sigma redesigned the lens for mirrorless, which reduces the lens’ size and weight. The lens is more than six ounces lighter, weighing in at just under 30 ounces.

On the exterior, the lens uses a dust- and splash-proof design. A zoom lock keeps the lens from getting bumped to another focal length, while the included hood also has a lock.

The lens will be available in the Sony E-Mount, as well as the L-mount. Sigma is part of the L-Mount Alliance with Leica and Panasonic, and that mount is what the new Sigma Fp mirrorless uses. While offering a selection of lenses for Nikon and Canon DSLRs, Sigma does not yet offer lenses for the camera giant’s new mirrorless mounts, the Nikon Z, and the Canon RF.

Sigma has not yet shared pricing for the lens. The earlier DSLR-mount lens sells for around $1,300. The mirrorless lens will be available in mid-November.

Editors' Recommendations