In January, Nikon unveiled the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S mirrorless lens at CES in Las Vegas. But the Japanese camera company has announced it’s been forced to delay the launch of the new lens, citing “production reasons.”

The $2,600 telephoto zoom lens was originally slated to hit stores on February 14 — perfect timing for devoted Nikon togs with a strong affection for their kit. But an update from the company issued in recent days means the date will slip. A new launch date is yet to be announced, but Nikon said it will offer more information as soon as it becomes available.

In a statement released to the media, Nikon said: “We apologize for the delay of the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S lens. We are currently making final adjustments as part of our production process in order to ensure the highest quality product. We will provide availability as soon as possible.”

Designed for Nikon’s Z mount mirrorless system, the new lens’s f/2.8 aperture means decent low-light capability, as well as fast shutter speeds for sports and wildlife photographers.

The lens also incorporates five stops of vibration reduction that results in additional stabilization beyond the in-body system, which Nikon says makes it “the most comprehensive optical VR image stabilization in the history of Nikkor interchangeable lenses.”

Extremely short minimum focusing distances is another feature of the new telephoto zoom lens; at 70mm, for example, perfect focus can be achieved at just 50cm from the subject.

On the barrel of the weather-sealed lens you’ll find a custom control ring and two customizable buttons, together with an LED lens-information panel.

The 70-200mm lens is Nikon’s 11th Z lens, and, when it’s released, will sit perfectly alongside the 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens.

Nikon currently has three Z mount mirrorless cameras — the Z 7, Z 6, and and the recently released Z 50.

While the Z 6 and Z 7 are both full-frame cameras, the more competitively priced Z 50 has a crop sensor. To encourage photography enthusiasts to take it for a spin, Nikon recently launched an offer that lets you try out the Z 50 for 30 days before deciding if you want to commit.

