Photography

Nikon’s newest lens is the $800, portrait-savvy Nikkor Z 85mm F1.8

Hillary K. Grigonis
By
nikon nikkor z 85mm launches z85 1 8 pbs final 190703
Nikon

Nikon Z photographers will soon be able to use a classic portrait lens without having to resort to an adapter. Nikon has unveiled the Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S, a native Z-mount lens designed for portraiture, fashion, weddings, other events, and video. The 85mm focal length has long been a favorite of portrait photographers for its flattering amount of compression. It’s often paired with a fast aperture that produces a shallow depth of field.

As part of the S series, Nikon says the new lens encompasses the company’s best optics, which aredesigned for edge-to-edge sharpness. Built from 12 elements in eight groups, the Z lens uses a totally new design compared to its F-mount counterpart for Nikon’s DSLRs. Like all high-end Nikkors, it uses a nine-blade aperture that creates circular bokeh even when stopped down. The lens also utilizes two Extra-Low Dispersion elements to combat aberration, along with Nano Crystal Coating to prevent ghosting and flare.

The autofocus system, Nikon says, is designed to produce excellent resolution at the minimum focusing distance of 2.6 feet from the front of the lens. Like other lenses in the S lineup, the new 85mm uses a quiet autofocus motor to help the lens pull double duty for stills and video. Nikon says videographers will also appreciate the minimal focus breathing. The lens is compatible with the 5-axis system built into the Nikon Z bodies.

1 of 3
nikon nikkor z 85mm launches f18 s 03 cl 3375 web
Sample image, Nikkor Z 85mm F1.8
nikon nikkor z 85mm launches f18 s 04 cl 3007 a3
Sample image, Nikkor Z 85mm F1.8
nikon nikkor z 85mm launches f18 s 06 cl 1289 a3
Sample image, Nikkor Z 85mm F1.8

On the exterior, the lens is weather-sealed to match the sealing on the Z 6 and Z 7. A custom control ring, a feature unique to S lenses, can be set to control aperture or exposure compensation. The lens weighs just over a pound and adds 3 inches to the front of the camera body.

The 85mm f/1.8 joins the existing 50mm F1.8 and 35mm F1.8 native Z-mount lenses, along with the 14-30mm F4, 24-70mm F4, and 24-70mm F2.8 zoom lenses. The lens is one of the cheaper options in the Z series, with an expected retail price of about $800, which puts it in between the price of the 50mm and the 35mm primes. It is expected to start shipping in September.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Tesla will show its cyberpunk, Blade Runner-inspired pickup by the end of 2019
kodak smile instant digital printer review feat
Product Review

With a little AR magic, the Kodak Smile Printer hides videos in printed photos

A $100 mobile printer, the Kodak Smile can spit out physical copies of the photos on your phone, but it doesn't end there. It can also “print” videos, thanks to a clever augmented reality system.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
GoPro Tips
Deals

Capture your summer fun with Walmart’s 33%-off deal for the GoPro Hero5

If you don’t want to spend more than $350 for the latest GoPro Hero7 Black, you can try the other version. Walmart drops 33% off the price of GoPro Hero5 Black 4K Action Camera from $299 so you can get it now for only $199.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
panasonic lumix fz1000 bridge camera amazon deal
Deals

Capture stunning photos with this Panasonic camera for $302 less on Amazon

The new breed of bridge cameras is now equipped with large sensors for superb image quality and excellent zoom range, like the Panasonic Lumix FZ1000. Right now, Amazon is offering it for $302 less from its original $800 cost.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
7 cheap camera hacks to get creative with your mirrorless or dslr featured 2
Photography

7 cheap camera hacks to get creative with your mirrorless camera or DSLR

You don't need a big bank account to get the latest cameras, lenses, and accessories. Here are 7 free or cheap camera hacks that will spice up your photos with new looks without emptying your wallet.
Posted By Dan Ginn
best free photo editing software gimp screenshot
Photography

GIMP vs. Photoshop: How a free photo editor compares to the industry standard

GIMP is a free Photoshop alternative -- but free doesn't always offer more value. In the battle between GIMP vs. Photoshop, which editor offers the most features for which users? Compare the open-source photo editor with the industry…
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
potensic d85 quadcopter drone amazon deal
Deals

Take stunning aerial shots with the Potensic D85 drone, now $270 on Amazon

If you’re itching to get that overhead shot of a stunning vista, you need to get yourself a drone. A low-cost introductory drone with an excellent camera and flight performance is the Potensic D85 quadcopter. Get it on Amazon for $270.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
product-shot-feature-image
Mobile

Selling on eBay or Craigslist? Learn how to snap product photos with your phone

Selling items on the online open market of Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, or eBay is a challenge. Photographing your products at their best angle is critical. We give you essential tips on taking your best shot with your smartphone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
canon eos rebel t6 dslr camera with 18 55mm and 75 300mm lenses printer kit
Deals

Save $300 with Amazon’s deal on Canon’s EOS Rebel DSLR camera kit

If you're thinking of taking photography seriously as a hobby, then you should take advantage of Amazon's 40% price cut on the Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit that brings its original price of $749 down to $449.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
adobe stock editorial aesthestic search powerpoint a visitor to the sydney botanical garden s inaugural contribution vivid li
Photography

Snap, print, and go: The 8 best portable photo printers

Printing your favorite smartphone pictures on the go is easier than ever with a portable photo printer. From tiny Zink printers to devices that "print" on film, here are some of the best portable photo printers.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
GoPro Tips
Photography

Here are 8 GoPro tips to get the most out of your action cam

There's more to your GoPro camera than just mounting it to your skateboard. Whether it's finding the best accessories or understanding the settings more thoroughly, learn to shoot video like a pro with these simple GoPro tips and tricks.
Posted By Daven Mathies
canon eos m100 mirrorless camera amazon walmart deal digital
Deals

Canon’s EOS M100 mirrorless camera gets a $200 discount on Amazon and Walmart

Whether you’re using it for travel, a special occasion, or hobby photography, you'll find love with the Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera. Amazon and Walmart have the same deal on this model, allowing you to get it for only $399.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Best wide-format photo printers
Photography

Sometimes size does matter: The 5 best wide-format photo printers

The best way to view your photography is in print, and owning your own wide-format printer is the best way to get you there. The dedicated devices differ from model to model, but most of them can print photos on 13 x 19-inch paper or…
Posted By Daven Mathies
amazon fathers day deal on gopro hero7 action camera
Deals

Capture summer moments in HD with these amazing GoPro action camera deals

Despite being created for only capturing escapades, GoPro can be slightly expensive. But if you are into buying one, don't fret because we've picked the most affordable GoPro deals in the market today to help you decide.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Warm weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke.
Posted By Lucas Coll